San Antonio Spurs, Wembanyama merchandise among NBA's top sellers this season

The new sales numbers mark the first time a rookie has cracked the top 10 since the 2015-16 season.
Wembanyama's jersey was No. 4 seller for the first four months of the season, beating out heavyweights such as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and all-time great Kevin Durant. If Wemby's jersey sales continue at their current rate, then "The Extraterrestrial" would be the first rookie since Kristaps Porzingis in 2016 to finish in the top 15 in annual sales.
The 7-foot-3 phenom is considered a top Rookie of the Year contender, and his dominance also appears to be positively impacting sales of Spurs gear.
The NBA's top-selling team merchandise list... based on https://t.co/I0ypSvyq5i sales from the first half of the 2023-24 season! pic.twitter.com/8nWPeE37SB— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2024
For the first time since the 2017-18 season, San Antonio's merchandise cracked the top 10 in league sales, coming in at No. 9.
However, the numbers may not be that surprising, considering Wembanayama was already an international celebrity by the time he was drafted in June. Before jumping to the NBA, he got his start in the French leagues, where game observers began calling him a generational talent.
The NBA's top-selling team merchandise list... based on https://t.co/I0ypSvyq5i sales from the first half of the 2023-24 season! pic.twitter.com/8nWPeE37SB— NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2024
The boom in merchandise sales may be one of the bright spots for the Spurs this season. After all, even with Wemby's help, the franchise still has one of the league's worst records.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed