San Antonio Spurs, Wembanyama merchandise among NBA's top sellers this season

It's the first time since the 2015-16 season that a rookie has cracked the top 15 best-selling jerseys list.

By on Tue, Jan 30, 2024 at 3:24 pm

click to enlarge Victor Wembanyama's jersey is the fourth-most sold in the NBA. - Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama's jersey is the fourth-most sold in the NBA.
The Spurs' Victor Wembanyama's jersey is among the NBA's top-sellers for the first half of this year's regular season, according to tweets shared Tuesday by the league.

The new sales numbers mark the first time a rookie has cracked the top 10 since the 2015-16 season.

Wembanyama's jersey was No. 4 seller for the first four months of the season, beating out heavyweights such as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and all-time great Kevin Durant. If Wemby's jersey sales continue at their current rate, then "The Extraterrestrial" would be the first rookie since Kristaps Porzingis in 2016 to finish in the top 15 in annual sales.
The 7-foot-3 phenom is considered a top Rookie of the Year contender, and his dominance also appears to be positively impacting sales of Spurs gear.

For the first time since the 2017-18 season, San Antonio's merchandise cracked the top 10 in league sales, coming in at No. 9.
However, the numbers may not be that surprising, considering Wembanayama was already an international celebrity by the time he was drafted in June. Before jumping to the NBA, he got his start in the French leagues, where game observers began calling him a generational talent.

The boom in merchandise sales may be one of the bright spots for the Spurs this season. After all, even with Wemby's help, the franchise still has one of the league's worst records.

