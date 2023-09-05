BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama spotted at Blue Star Arts Complex

The No. 1 NBA draft pick has largely remained out of the public eye since his 27-point Summer League performance.

By on Tue, Sep 5, 2023 at 12:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama takes a photo with a fan at Blue Star Arts Complex on Sept. 3. - X / @AssassinateHate
X / @AssassinateHate
Basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama takes a photo with a fan at Blue Star Arts Complex on Sept. 3.
San Antonio recently learned that the Spurs’ No.1 NBA Draft pick loves breakfast tacos, a staple of the local cuisine. Now, after French basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama was spotted this weekend wandering Blue Star Arts Complex, there's reason to suspect he also enjoys SA arts and culture.

On Sunday, San Antonio users of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, posted pictures of Wembanyama posing for snaps with fans at the Southtown gallery and entertainment complex.

“Today, Wemby stopped by and visited Brick, Mockingbird Handprints and other spots around the complex,” Blue Star Arts Complex wrote on X. “Pretty awesome!”
After San Antonio resident Joey Wilkinson posted about the Wemby sighting, X users commented that his photo, taken at an awkward angle, makes it look like the 7-foot-3 NBA star only has one leg.

“Dang where’s his leg?” commented X user @Austinforkeep.

“Why did you eat his leg tho?” @TimSpursFan chimed in.
Wemby has largely been absent from the public eye since his 27-point, 12-rebound performance in an NBA Summer League matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on July 9.

“I’m probably going to disappear from the media for the next months, honestly," Wemby told reporters after the game. Days earlier, an alleged tangle between the player's bodyguards and pop-star Britney Spears grabbed unwanted headlines.

Although Wemby has lived up to his promise to lay low, he's apparently not averse to showing has face occasionally in places where San Antonians congregate.

Wembanyama will make his highly anticipated NBA debut during the Spurs' season opener against the Dallas Mavericks. That game will take place Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the AT&T Center (soon to be the Frost Bank Center).

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Spurs invite fans to attend annual Silver and Black scrimmage next month

By Michael Karlis

Fans can enjoy $2 draft beers and $1 sodas while they watch the Spurs compete in a friendly scrimmage ahead of their home opener against the Dallas Mavericks.

San Antonio artist Lindsey Hurd transforms found objects into ephemeral masterpieces

By Bryan Rindfuss

Left to right: Lindsey Hurd's Asshole, Manalive and Stages III.

Wonder Theatre brings classic Sondheim musical Into the Woods to the Woodlawn Theatre stage

By Caroline Wolff

The musical showcases a spellbinding score, atmospheric stage design and reimagined characters with misguided motives.

Anime convention San Japan is back for Labor Day weekend bash in downtown San Antonio

By Macks Cook

Cosplayers at San Japan.

Also in Arts

Teatro Audaz presents Texas premiere of Brian Quijada's Somewhere Over the Border

By Jace Gertz

Teatro Audaz's production is directed by Laura T. Garza alongside Associate Director Abe Ramirez.

Wonder Theatre brings classic Sondheim musical Into the Woods to the Woodlawn Theatre stage

By Caroline Wolff

The musical showcases a spellbinding score, atmospheric stage design and reimagined characters with misguided motives.

Wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich brings his Stories from the Top Rope tour to San Antonio Saturday

By Colin Houston

Wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich brings his Stories from the Top Rope tour to San Antonio Saturday

100A Productions brings four-person parody The 39 Steps to the Tobin Center this week

By Caroline Wolff

The 39 Steps employs a cast of only four actors to play nearly 150 characters.
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us