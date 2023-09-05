San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama spotted at Blue Star Arts Complex

On Sunday, San Antonio users of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, posted pictures of Wembanyama posing for snaps with fans at the Southtown gallery and entertainment complex.
“Today, Wemby stopped by and visited Brick, Mockingbird Handprints and other spots around the complex,” Blue Star Arts Complex wrote on X. “Pretty awesome!”
After San Antonio resident Joey Wilkinson posted about the Wemby sighting, X users commented that his photo, taken at an awkward angle, makes it look like the 7-foot-3 NBA star only has one leg.
“Dang where’s his leg?” commented X user @Austinforkeep.
“Why did you eat his leg tho?” @TimSpursFan chimed in.
Wemby has largely been absent from the public eye since his 27-point, 12-rebound performance in an NBA Summer League matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on July 9.
“I’m probably going to disappear from the media for the next months, honestly," Wemby told reporters after the game. Days earlier, an alleged tangle between the player's bodyguards and pop-star Britney Spears grabbed unwanted headlines.
Although Wemby has lived up to his promise to lay low, he's apparently not averse to showing has face occasionally in places where San Antonians congregate.
Wembanyama will make his highly anticipated NBA debut during the Spurs' season opener against the Dallas Mavericks. That game will take place Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the AT&T Center (soon to be the Frost Bank Center).
