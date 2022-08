San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admission to celebrate the end of summer

click to enlarge Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo The San Antonio Zoo announced last week that Texas teachers would get free admission to the zoo as part of Teachers Appreciation Month.

As kids prepare to head back to school, the San Antonio Zoo is celebrating the end of summer by offering steep admission discounts.The zoo's new promotion offers $10 admission from this Monday through Sunday. The tickets must be purchased online and the discount is available by entering the code “SUMMER 22” at checkout.The discount can only be applied to standard admission tickets and can't be used with other promo codes.Recently, the San Antonio Zoo announced that teachers currently employed at Texas school districts would receive free admission for all of August in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Month.