San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admission to celebrate the end of summer

The promotion starts Monday and runs through Sunday.

By on Mon, Aug 8, 2022 at 9:55 am

click to enlarge The San Antonio Zoo announced last week that Texas teachers would get free admission to the zoo as part of Teachers Appreciation Month. - Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
The San Antonio Zoo announced last week that Texas teachers would get free admission to the zoo as part of Teachers Appreciation Month.
As kids prepare to head back to school, the San Antonio Zoo is celebrating the end of summer by offering steep admission discounts.

The zoo's new promotion offers $10 admission from this Monday through Sunday. The tickets must be purchased online and the discount is available by entering the code “SUMMER 22” at checkout.

The discount can only be applied to standard admission tickets and can't be used with other promo codes.

Recently, the San Antonio Zoo announced that teachers currently employed at Texas school districts would receive free admission for all of August in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Month.

Arts Slideshows

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con
The only winter weather you’ll see is in the snow globes at the Alamo gift shop. Photo via Instagram / ryanmohr1

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans
Barbadilla, Buffalo Gap 3002 FM 89, Buffalo Gap, roadsideamerica.com Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas, has a 30-foot armadillo for a mascot, appropriately named Barabadilla. Photo via Instagram / periniranch

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio
All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

