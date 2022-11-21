San Antonio's Ford Holiday River parade returns for festive fun on Friday

The parade will feature 28 themed floats and more than 100,000 lights illuminating the river.

By on Mon, Nov 21, 2022 at 11:00 am

click to enlarge San Antonio's Ford Holiday River parade returns for festive fun on Friday
Jaime Monzon
Returning for its 41st year, the Ford Holiday River Parade is back with the theme of "Tastes and Traditions Around the World."

The Grand Marshal for this year's festivities is a mean one: Mr. Grinch, who can be seen at the Majestic Theatre in Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! the following week.

The parade will feature 28 themed floats and more than 100,000 lights illuminating the river the day after Thanksgiving. Naturally, the grand finale is seeing Santa himself on the final float.

While this event is ticketed, limited free seating is available between Pecan Street and Richmond Avenue. The event also will also be broadcast live at 7 p.m. from the Arneson River Theatre on CW35.

$15-$40, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, San Antonio River Walk, 849 E. Commerce St., thesanantonioriverwalk.com.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio selected to host NCAA women's Final Four tournament in 2029

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio last hosted the women's Final Four tournament in 2021.

The Public Theater of San Antonio presents a holiday haunt with A Christmas Carol: The Musical

By Caroline Wolff

One Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by three ghosts who lead him through the Christmases of his past, present and future.

San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre stages adaptation of classic holiday film White Christmas

By Caroline Wolff

This Woodlawn Theatre production celebrates the spirit of love and selflessness so fondly associated with the holiday season.

Popular San Antonio holiday attraction Rotary Ice Rink returns to Travis Park Nov. 18

By Karly Williams

The Rotary Ice Rink will open its gates to skaters starting the Friday before Thanksgiving.

Also in Arts

San Antonio selected to host NCAA women's Final Four tournament in 2029

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio last hosted the women's Final Four tournament in 2021.

San Antonio Spurs, Josh Primo settle sexual misconduct lawsuit with former team psychologist

By Michael Karlis

The Spurs released 19-year-old guard Josh Primo in late October.

Shop Local: 15 holiday gift ideas for the San Antonio art lovers on your list

By Bryan Rindfuss

San Antonio landmark ornaments by Feliz Modern; tote by Clown Heart Studios; quilted jacket by Vacilando Studios.

Texas baseball legend Nolan Ryan involved in locally organized deal to buy the San Antonio Missions

By Sanford Nowlin

The MLB has approved the sale of the San Antonio Missions, sources told the Express-News.
More

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us