San Antonio's Ford Holiday River parade returns for festive fun on Friday

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon

Returning for its 41st year, the Ford Holiday River Parade is back with the theme of "Tastes and Traditions Around the World."The Grand Marshal for this year's festivities is a mean one: Mr. Grinch, who can be seen at the Majestic Theatre inthe following week.The parade will feature 28 themed floats and more than 100,000 lights illuminating the river the day after Thanksgiving. Naturally, the grand finale is seeing Santa himself on the final float.While this event is ticketed, limited free seating is available between Pecan Street and Richmond Avenue. The event also will also be broadcast live at 7 p.m. from the Arneson River Theatre on CW35.