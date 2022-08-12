San Antonio's immersive Van Gogh installation launches weekend yoga series with Starry Night backdrop

The yoga session is choreographed in harmony with the music, sounds, light and moving images of the exhibit.

Starting Aug. 20, Immersive Van Gogh will offer flow yoga against the timeless backdrop of The Starry Night.
Yogis and art aficionados alike may delight in a new weekend yoga series presented by San Antonio’s Immersive Van Gogh installation, which will offer flow yoga against the timeless backdrop of The Starry Night.

Beginning Saturday, Aug. 20, patrons of all fitness levels can sign up for the  immersive yoga sessions. The classes will be led by a certified yoga instructor and will take place inside Lighthouse ArtSpace San Antonio, located at 221 Burleson St.

All classes take place within the multi-sensory and all-encompassing Immersive Van Gogh experience, choreographed in harmony with the music, sounds, light and moving images from Van Gogh’s vast catalog of masterpieces, a press release states. After class, participants are invited to stay and experience the art exhibition around them.

Classes are scheduled as follows:
  • Saturday, Aug. 20: 8:30 a.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 21: 10:30 a.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 27: 8:30 a.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 28: 10:30 a.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 3: 8:30 a.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 4: 10:30 a.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 10: 9:30 a.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 11:  9:30 a.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 17: 9:30 a.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 18: 9:30 a.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 24: 9:30 a.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 25: 9:30 a.m.
Admission is $59.99 per person, per class and includes the yoga experience as well as entry to the rest of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibition. Tickets are on sale now on the exhibition’s website. Guests should arrive dressed for classes and come equipped with their own yoga mats. 

The 500,000 cubic-foot exhibition by Lighthouse Immersive features floor-to-ceiling projections of landscapes, portraits and still life pieces by legendary Post-Impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh. Backed by a soundtrack of contemporary and classical music, visitors are enveloped in moving images which bring the brushstrokes of van Gogh's creations to life.

$59.99 per person, per class, weekends through Sept. 25, Lighthouse ArtSpace, 221 Burleson St., goghsanantonio.com.

