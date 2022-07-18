San Antonio's oldest skate park reopens after major renovations

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
Skateboarders ply their tricks at Spring Time Skate Plaza in this photo taken before the park's recent upgrades.
San Antonio's Spring Time Skate Plaza officially reopened Saturday after undergoing major renovations that including painting the park's nine structures Spurs- and Fiesta-themed colors, according to MySA
.
First opened in 2003, the skate park is part of Play SA, a program sponsored by the city's Parks & Recreation Department and the San Antonio Spurs to create safe play spaces.
The Northwest San Antonio skate park is just one of 40 facilities Play SA plans to revamp in the near future, MySA reports. Even so, upgrades to Spring Time Skate Plaza was by far the program's most extensive refurbishment.
The park at 6571 Spring Time Drive has everything a skateboarder could ever need, including a vert ramp, a bank and grind boxes. It's open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
