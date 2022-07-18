San Antonio's oldest skate park reopens after major renovations

The Northwest San Antonio skate park is just one of 40 facilities Play SA plans to revamp in the near future.

By on Mon, Jul 18, 2022 at 2:49 pm

click to enlarge Skateboarders ply their tricks at Spring Time Skate Plaza in this photo taken before the park's recent upgrades. - COURTESY PHOTO / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
Skateboarders ply their tricks at Spring Time Skate Plaza in this photo taken before the park's recent upgrades.
San Antonio's Spring Time Skate Plaza officially reopened Saturday after undergoing major renovations that including painting the park's nine structures Spurs- and Fiesta-themed colors, according to MySA.

First opened in 2003, the skate park is part of Play SA, a program sponsored by the city's Parks & Recreation Department and the San Antonio Spurs to create safe play spaces.

The Northwest San Antonio skate park is just one of 40 facilities Play SA plans to revamp in the near future, MySA reports. Even so, upgrades to Spring Time Skate Plaza was by far the program's most extensive refurbishment.

The park at 6571 Spring Time Drive has everything a skateboarder could ever need, including a vert ramp, a bank and grind boxes. It's open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Arts Slideshows

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio to slay at the Bonham

McFaddin Beach Jefferson County, visitportarthurtx.com Roam the beach’s nearly 20 miles of coastline while admiring the shells and sand that have washed up from the Gulf. Fun fact: nearly all of Texas’ known prehistory is represented in the artifacts that have been discovered along this particular shore. Photo via Instagram / etxtraveler

Battle scenes from WWE Monday Night RAW at San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center

McFaddin Beach Jefferson County, visitportarthurtx.com Roam the beach’s nearly 20 miles of coastline while admiring the shells and sand that have washed up from the Gulf. Fun fact: nearly all of Texas’ known prehistory is represented in the artifacts that have been discovered along this particular shore. Photo via Instagram / etxtraveler

Battle scenes from WWE Monday Night RAW at San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center

McFaddin Beach Jefferson County, visitportarthurtx.com Roam the beach’s nearly 20 miles of coastline while admiring the shells and sand that have washed up from the Gulf. Fun fact: nearly all of Texas’ known prehistory is represented in the artifacts that have been discovered along this particular shore. Photo via Instagram / etxtraveler

Battle scenes from WWE Monday Night RAW at San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center

