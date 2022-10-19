Slab Cinema presents free screening of The Grand Budapest Hotel at the Good Kind Thursday

The 2014 film is especially notable for its use of vibrant colors — including reds, oranges and pinks — to convey its mood and themes.

By on Wed, Oct 19, 2022 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge In the film, lobby boy Zero befriends adored concierge Monsieur Gustave H. - 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
In the film, lobby boy Zero befriends adored concierge Monsieur Gustave H.
Wes Anderson's comedy-drama The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) follows the story of Zero, a lobby boy at the famous hotel of the film's title.

Zero befriends adored concierge Monsieur Gustave H., who regularly seduces the hotel's wealthy older patrons. After a murder, all suspicions fall on Gustave. That's when all the hijinks and intrigue expected from a Wes Anderson movie ensue.

The Grand Budapest Hotel is especially notable for its use of vibrant colors — including reds, oranges and pinks — to convey the film's mood and themes.

Slab Cinema is screening the film in the garden at the Good Kind.

Free, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, The Good Kind Southtown, 1127 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, slabcinema.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Alamo Heights High School Your name may not be Biff or Muffy, but to many folks, it may as well be.

What your San Antonio high school says about you
All the best moments from Artpace's Chalk It Up 2022

All the best moments from Artpace's Chalk It Up 2022
Coordinate your Halloween costumes with your bestie/S.O. Halloween costumes aren’t just for kids expecting bucketfuls of candy, and coordinating your spooky digs with your partner, your platonic ride-or-die, or even a group of couples is a great way to get creative for the holiday. Whether you want your costume theme to lean a little spooky (Joker and Harley Quinn, Jason and Freddy, a horde of zombies!) or classic (peanut butter and jelly, Daphne and Velma, Dorothy and her Wizard of Oz posse), there is power in numbers, and you are sure to dominate any local costume contest if you get crafty with it. Photo by Jaime Monzon

25 fall date ideas in San Antonio for around $50 or less
Victoria's Black Swan Inn Tucked off of Austin Highway, Victoria’s Black Swan Inn is considered one of the most haunted places in the country, and is a destination for ghosthunters and thrillseekers alike. While people claim that ghosts from as far back as a Native American encampment, as well as from The Battle of Salado Creek — in which the Mexican Army and Texans clashed in 1842 — are present at the location, more recent ghosts also apparently haunt the property. A couple, Joline Woods and Park Street (yes, that was his real name), previously lived here. Joline died of cancer and Park later killed himself, and both of their ghosts have reportedly been sighted at the Inn. If you don’t believe in ghosts but like creepy fun, the Inn often hosts supernatural and spooky-themed events. Photo via Instagram / ernie_v88

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends

Arts Slideshows

Alamo Heights High School Your name may not be Biff or Muffy, but to many folks, it may as well be.

What your San Antonio high school says about you
All the best moments from Artpace's Chalk It Up 2022

All the best moments from Artpace's Chalk It Up 2022
Coordinate your Halloween costumes with your bestie/S.O. Halloween costumes aren’t just for kids expecting bucketfuls of candy, and coordinating your spooky digs with your partner, your platonic ride-or-die, or even a group of couples is a great way to get creative for the holiday. Whether you want your costume theme to lean a little spooky (Joker and Harley Quinn, Jason and Freddy, a horde of zombies!) or classic (peanut butter and jelly, Daphne and Velma, Dorothy and her Wizard of Oz posse), there is power in numbers, and you are sure to dominate any local costume contest if you get crafty with it. Photo by Jaime Monzon

25 fall date ideas in San Antonio for around $50 or less
Victoria's Black Swan Inn Tucked off of Austin Highway, Victoria’s Black Swan Inn is considered one of the most haunted places in the country, and is a destination for ghosthunters and thrillseekers alike. While people claim that ghosts from as far back as a Native American encampment, as well as from The Battle of Salado Creek — in which the Mexican Army and Texans clashed in 1842 — are present at the location, more recent ghosts also apparently haunt the property. A couple, Joline Woods and Park Street (yes, that was his real name), previously lived here. Joline died of cancer and Park later killed himself, and both of their ghosts have reportedly been sighted at the Inn. If you don’t believe in ghosts but like creepy fun, the Inn often hosts supernatural and spooky-themed events. Photo via Instagram / ernie_v88

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends

Arts Slideshows

Alamo Heights High School Your name may not be Biff or Muffy, but to many folks, it may as well be.

What your San Antonio high school says about you
All the best moments from Artpace's Chalk It Up 2022

All the best moments from Artpace's Chalk It Up 2022
Coordinate your Halloween costumes with your bestie/S.O. Halloween costumes aren’t just for kids expecting bucketfuls of candy, and coordinating your spooky digs with your partner, your platonic ride-or-die, or even a group of couples is a great way to get creative for the holiday. Whether you want your costume theme to lean a little spooky (Joker and Harley Quinn, Jason and Freddy, a horde of zombies!) or classic (peanut butter and jelly, Daphne and Velma, Dorothy and her Wizard of Oz posse), there is power in numbers, and you are sure to dominate any local costume contest if you get crafty with it. Photo by Jaime Monzon

25 fall date ideas in San Antonio for around $50 or less
Victoria's Black Swan Inn Tucked off of Austin Highway, Victoria’s Black Swan Inn is considered one of the most haunted places in the country, and is a destination for ghosthunters and thrillseekers alike. While people claim that ghosts from as far back as a Native American encampment, as well as from The Battle of Salado Creek — in which the Mexican Army and Texans clashed in 1842 — are present at the location, more recent ghosts also apparently haunt the property. A couple, Joline Woods and Park Street (yes, that was his real name), previously lived here. Joline died of cancer and Park later killed himself, and both of their ghosts have reportedly been sighted at the Inn. If you don’t believe in ghosts but like creepy fun, the Inn often hosts supernatural and spooky-themed events. Photo via Instagram / ernie_v88

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends

Trending

Drive-thru haunted forest event returns to San Antonio’s Castle Hills neighborhood Oct. 22

By Nina Rangel

The drive-thru haunted forest attraction will spook for one night only.

Wednesday's San Antonio Spurs matchup with the Hornets will let fans celebrate Manu Ginobili

By M. Solis

The Spurs tips off its 50th season on Wednesday night against the Hornets.

San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House to host anti-bullying fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 22

By Nina Rangel

Don’t Be A Monster's mascot, Frank, takes pictures with friends.

Sinful Drag Race queens will face the seven circles of hell at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Friday

By Karly Williams

Inspired by the Italian poet Dante's 14th-century epic Divine Comedy, the show will lead the divas through the seven circles of Hell ahead of All Hallow's Eve.

Also in Arts

Workers at San Antonio arts nonprofit SAY Sí file to seek union representation

By Karly Williams

Participants in one of SAY Sí's programs create art.

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich goes ballistic over Gov. Greg Abbott's failure on guns

By Sanford Nowlin

Coach Gregg Popovich interacts with a young fan during Saturday's practice in Uvalde.

San Antonio artist Karen Mahaffy charts an icy expedition with her Trinity exhibition 'Objects of Absence'

By Bryan Rindfuss

A 23-foot curtain dubbed Arctic Dreams anchors Karen Mahaffy’s Trinity exhibition “Objects of Absence.”

Blue Star Contemporary announces new name, the Contemporary at Blue Star

By Kelly Nelson

The Contemporary is open weekly from Wednesday through Sunday.
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us