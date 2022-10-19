Slab Cinema presents free screening of The Grand Budapest Hotel at the Good Kind Thursday

click to enlarge
20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
In the film, lobby boy Zero befriends adored concierge Monsieur Gustave H.
Wes Anderson's comedy-drama The Grand Budapest Hotel
(2014) follows the story of Zero, a lobby boy at the famous hotel of the film's title.
Zero befriends adored concierge Monsieur Gustave H., who regularly seduces the hotel's wealthy older patrons. After a murder, all suspicions fall on Gustave. That's when all the hijinks and intrigue expected from a Wes Anderson movie ensue.
The Grand Budapest Hotel
is especially notable for its use of vibrant colors — including reds, oranges and pinks — to convey the film's mood and themes.
Slab Cinema is screening the film in the garden at the Good Kind.
Free, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, The Good Kind Southtown, 1127 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, slabcinema.com.
