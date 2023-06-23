VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Spurs fans brave triple-digit heat for a chance to glimpse Wemby's plane landing in San Antonio

NBA superstar Victor Wembanyama was expected to touch down at 1:30 p.m., but flight delays pushed that back.

By on Fri, Jun 23, 2023 at 4:50 pm

click to enlarge Hundreds of fans gathered outside of San Antonio International Airport's private jet terminal Friday anxiously awaiting the arrival of Spurs draft pick Victor Wembanyama. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
With San Antonio still in the grips of Wembymania, hundreds of Spurs fans gathered at the city's airport early Friday afternoon to welcome the 19-year-old French phenom to the Alamo City.

After word got out that Victor Wembanyama, the Silver and Black's No. 1 draft pick, was due to land at San Antonio International Airport's North Terminal at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, the die hard filled the parking lot — triple-digit temperatures be damned.

"The heat don't bother me one bit. There's guys that have been out here a lot longer than me," said lifelong Spurs fan Fred Carrasco, who brought along a basketball for Wembanyama to sign. "I'm here to see Wemby, and I'm gonna stay here until I do."
click to enlarge Lifelong Spurs fan Fred Carrasco arrived a the airpot around noon. He brought along a basketball for Wembanyama to sign. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Although Wembanyama's flight was initially supposed to land at 1:30 p.m., it was delayed several times and as of press time was expected to land in San Antonio during the late afternoon.

Despite the scorching Texas sun, some fans began staking out the airport as early as 10 a.m. They said they weren't going anywhere until they saw Wembanyama was on the Tarmac.

"We 100% gotta see it. Tt's like a celebrity is moving here," said Aaron Chbeir, who arrived at the airport around at around noon.

"It's like he's bringing hope to San Antonio, and we haven't had that in a long, long time," Chbeir's pal  Deigo Santana chimed in.

Santana and Chbeir said they weren't upset that Wembanyama's flight was delayed. He likely had a big night in New York City following the draft and probably needed rest, they added.

Indeed, Wemby's schedule is packed. After landing in San Antonio, the French player is set to appear on a special Spurs broadcast, "Meet the Rookies," at 10 a.m. Saturday on KENS. After that,  he'll jet off to Las Vegas for the NBA summer league.

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

