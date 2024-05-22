SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Standup comic David Koechner, known for role on The Office, coming to San Antonio

Koechner, who performs this Friday and Saturday at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, is also a longtime presence in LA’s standup scene.

By on Wed, May 22, 2024 at 7:23 am

click to enlarge Comedian David Koechner may be known for playing cringey characters on TV and media, but his standup act covers vastly different territory. - Courtesy Photo / David Koechner
Courtesy Photo / David Koechner
Comedian David Koechner may be known for playing cringey characters on TV and media, but his standup act covers vastly different territory.
David Koechner burned his way into the comedic consciousness through a series of cringey yet unfor- gettable roles including sexist sports reporter Champ Kind in Anchorman and chronically inappropriate traveling salesman Todd Packer in The Office.

Koechner, who's scheduled to perform this Friday and Saturday at San Antonio's Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, is also a longtime presence in LA’s standup comedy scene. His career went national following a brief, mid- 1990s stint on Saturday Night Live.

Those expecting Koechner's work behind the mic to fall in with the kind of obnoxious characters he often portrays on screen are likely to be disappointed.

“I’m trying to create a lens that everyone is looking through that has messaging that we are all in this together,” he recently told news site The Commons about his comedy. “Everyone’s struggle is the same, and there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Koechner explained that many of the characters he’s portrayed in movies and TV are “very damaged.”

To that end, Koechner’s standup routines frequently find humor in the kind of painful and uncomfortable moments we’ve all experienced — like, for example, his traumatic 6th-grade field trip to a meat packing plant or the time he got drunk enough that pooping on a cop car seemed like a good idea.

Tables $50-$200, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

May 1, 2024

