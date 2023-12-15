Study: Dallas Cowboys' Rowdy the least popular NFL mascot

The Lyda Hill Texas Collection of Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith's America Project, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division Rowdy, the Dallas Cowboys’ mascot, poses on the field.

Even though many still consider the Dallas Cowboys "America's team," turns out mascot Rowdy doesn't share in that popularity.Dallas' smiling cowpoke with a comically oversized head and hat ranked as both the least popular NFL mascot and Instagram's least-loved NFL personality, according to a study bankrolled by online casino Raging Bull Slots.For the study, researchers looked at metrics such as Instagram follower counts, engagement rates and the percentage of followers reached with each online post.Rather forgettable Rowdy has a 0.7% engagement rate, which is 74% lower than is typical for an account of his size: some 66,000 followers. Figuring in the mascot's other metrics, he racked up an overall score of 11.1 out of 30 in the analysis.The Cleveland Browns’ Brownie the Elf sits at the top of the heap, followed by the San Francisco 49ers’ Sourdough Sam, who had overall scores of 20.01 and 19.11, respectively.