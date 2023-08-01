LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Texas Hill Country's Hamilton Pool reopened for swimming

Travis County closed down the swimming hole for two months over concerns about high bacteria levels.

By on Tue, Aug 1, 2023 at 5:04 pm

click to enlarge Water falls off the top section of rock into Hamilton Pool on a sunny day. - Shutterstock / dibrova
Shutterstock / dibrova
Water falls off the top section of rock into Hamilton Pool on a sunny day.
Beloved Hill Country swimming spot Hamilton Pool Preserve has reopened after a two-month closure.

Travis County Parks officials closed off access the geological formation on June 13 over health concerns. Heavy rainfall led to a spike in bacteria levels in the water, according to a FOX 7 report.

While swimming is now approved, it requires making an appointment. No reservations remain in August, and just 10 remain for September, as of press time. According to the Travis County website, the park is accepting reservations through December.

Still, a reservation doesn't guarantee a swim.

“As always, whether swimming will be allowed depends on factors beyond our control, such as bacteria levels and recent rain. Water access is never guaranteed with a reservation,” a statement from Travis County reads.

One more note of caution: only a limited portion of the pool is accessible because Travis County has declared parts off limits due to falling rocks.

Hamilton Pool Preserve sits at 24300 Hamilton Road in Dripping Springs.

