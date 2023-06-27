Texas spends $25 million to protect additional Hill Country land in the Honey Creek State Natural Area

The acquisition of land adds to the conservation efforts in the region by protecting 515 acres of land in the Honey Creek State Natural Area and watershed.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has secured 515 acres of land and water in the rapidly developing Texas Hill Country to preserve it as a natural watershed and habitat, department officials said Monday.



The $25 million acquisition adds to the state's conservation efforts by expanding the 1,825-acre Honey Creek State Natural Area and watershed, located some 30 miles north of San Antonio.

The Honey Creek State Natural Area was established in 1985 on land purchased by the Nature Conservancy. A recent easement protects an additional 621 acres, and the state acquired the 515 new acres from the Urbanczyks to complete conservation efforts in the area.

“This sale marks a new era for Honey Creek Ranch, and we are confident that it will be in good hands under the careful stewardship of Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Nature Conservancy,” Ronnie Urbanczyk said in a media statement. “We are gratified that the state of Texas and its residents will have the opportunity to enjoy this pristine piece of land as we have cherished it for the past three decades.”

The expansion of the Honey Creek Natural Area will offer more opportunities for outdoor activities and education about nature, Texas Parks officials also said. The property's event facilities will serve as a venue for special occasions, such as weddings and family gatherings.





The land purchase was a joint partnership that included The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the Nature Conservancy, Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation and landowners Ronnie and Terry Urbanczyk, Texas Parks officials said.The purchase was made possible through funding from The Land and Water Conservation Fund, a state appropriation for land acquisitions, as well as private donations.