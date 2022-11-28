New community center murals mark city's first collaboration with San Antonio Street Art Initiative

The Ramirez Community Center cut the ribbon on two new murals dedicated to play and recreation — a first for the city's public art inventory.

By on Mon, Nov 28, 2022 at 4:57 pm

click to enlarge The mural Motivated Community by Adiana Garcia, Manola Ramirez and Maria Ramirez shows people engaged in sports. - Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture
Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture
The mural Motivated Community by Adiana Garcia, Manola Ramirez and Maria Ramirez shows people engaged in sports.

San Antonio's Ramirez Community Center unveiled two new, large-scale public murals dedicated to play and recreation on Monday afternoon — a first for San Antonio's public art inventory.

The paintings mark the first collaboration between the city's Department of Arts and Culture and the arts-focused nonprofit San Antonio Street Art Initiative (SASAI). Titled Motivated Community and Joyful Momentum, both were created by San Antonio-based artists Adiana Garcia, Manola Ramirez and Maria Ramirez.


Adriana Garcia is a seasoned veteran of the mural art scene and a Carnegie Mellon School of Art alum. Sisters Manola and Maria Ramirez are UT-Austin graduates known for their unique graphic aesthetics, brilliant use of color and typography. Additionally, they head the San Antonio women's arts collaborative Lavaca Studios.


click to enlarge This closeup of Motivated Community shows words of encouragement. - Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture
Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture
This closeup of Motivated Community shows words of encouragement.

In tandem, the two pieces are bold, whimsical and celebratory. Even through they make use of separate artistic disciplines — graphic design and portraiture — the murals to speak to one another. Together, they celebrate a community that understands the importance of playfulness and recreation, and the bright, fantastic colors bring joy to the Ramirez Community Center.


click to enlarge Joyful Momentum by Adiana Garcia, Manola Ramirez and Maria Ramirez shows a youth on a swing. - Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture
Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture
Joyful Momentum by Adiana Garcia, Manola Ramirez and Maria Ramirez shows a youth on a swing.

"The Ramirez Community Center mural project is the perfect example how inter-departmental collaborations can work to beautify our existing community spaces, said Department of Parks & Recreation Assistant Director Nikki Ramos in an emailed statement. "Through community participation and input, this mural gives this space identity and creates pride among area residents."

