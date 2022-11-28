San Antonio's Ramirez Community Center unveiled two new, large-scale public murals dedicated to play and recreation on Monday afternoon — a first for San Antonio's public art inventory.
The paintings mark the first collaboration between the city's Department of Arts and Culture and the arts-focused nonprofit San Antonio Street Art Initiative (SASAI). Titled Motivated Community and Joyful Momentum, both were created by San Antonio-based artists Adiana Garcia, Manola Ramirez and Maria Ramirez.
Adriana Garcia is a seasoned veteran of the mural art scene and a Carnegie Mellon School of Art alum. Sisters Manola and Maria Ramirez are UT-Austin graduates known for their unique graphic aesthetics, brilliant use of color and typography. Additionally, they head the San Antonio women's arts collaborative Lavaca Studios.
In tandem, the two pieces are bold, whimsical and celebratory. Even through they make use of separate artistic disciplines — graphic design and portraiture — the murals to speak to one another. Together, they celebrate a community that understands the importance of playfulness and recreation, and the bright, fantastic colors bring joy to the Ramirez Community Center.
