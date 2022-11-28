San Antonio's Ramirez Community Center unveiled two new, large-scale public murals dedicated to play and recreation on Monday afternoon — a first for San Antonio's public art inventory.



The paintings mark the first collaboration between the city's Department of Arts and Culture and the arts-focused nonprofit San Antonio Street Art Initiative (SASAI). Titled Motivated Community and Joyful Momentum, both were created by San Antonio-based artists Adiana Garcia, Manola Ramirez and Maria Ramirez.



Adriana Garcia is a seasoned veteran of the mural art scene and a Carnegie Mellon School of Art alum. Sisters Manola and Maria Ramirez are UT-Austin graduates known for their unique graphic aesthetics, brilliant use of color and typography. Additionally, they head the San Antonio women's arts collaborative Lavaca Studios.





click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture This closeup of Motivated Community shows words of encouragement.



In tandem, the two pieces are bold, whimsical and celebratory. Even through they make use of separate artistic disciplines — graphic design and portraiture — the murals to speak to one another. Together, they celebrate a community that understands the importance of playfulness and recreation, and the bright, fantastic colors bring joy to the Ramirez Community Center.



