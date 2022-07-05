TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Two San Antonio teens among finalists for duct tape brand's Stuck at Prom scholarship contest

The pair are in the running for a $10,000 scholarship, and your online votes can help one of them win.

By on Tue, Jul 5, 2022 at 3:25 pm

click to enlarge Two San Antonio-area teens show off their duct-tape tuxes. - COURTESY PHOTO / DUCK
Courtesy Photo / Duck
Two San Antonio-area teens show off their duct-tape tuxes.
Two San Antonio-area teens are vying to wrap up a $10,000 college scholarship with a few rolls of duct tape and some serious fashion ingenuity.

Memorial High School student Nathan Elias and recent Davenport High School grad Kaleb Burch have been selected as finalists in duct tape brand Duck’s annual Stuck at Prom scholarship contest. The contest pits teens against each other to create the ultimate prom outfit out of, you guessed it, duct tape.

While the local teens showed plenty of creativity to have their tux creations land among the five now in the running for the scholarship, their approaches couldn't have been more different.

click to enlarge Elias’ tux is inspired by the flashing lights, bright colors and music of the 1970s. - COURTESY PHOTO / DUCK
Courtesy Photo / Duck
Elias’ tux is inspired by the flashing lights, bright colors and music of the 1970s.
Elias' groovy, 1970s-style tuxedo is inspired by the flashing lights, bright colors and music of the the disco era, according to his online statement. The outfit features 44 alternating fringe pieces, leading down to ultra-wide flared bottoms. He completes his look with florals incorporated on the pants and a shoulder motif inspired by a button-down he once thrifted with his parents.

“Growing up with a humble upbringing meant we had to shop at thrift stores every once in a while, which I personally wasn’t mad about,” Elias wrote in his entry. “I can remember times while I was growing up that my mom and dad would be playing awesome songs like ‘Heart of Glass' by Blondie or ‘Dancing Queen’ by ABBA … So, it’s no surprise that while coming up with a concept for my tuxedo, I wanted to pay homage to one of mine and my parents' favorite decades.”

click to enlarge Kaleb Burch's tux makes a statement about being different in a world some people see in black and white. - COURTESY PHOTO / DUCK
Courtesy Photo / Duck
Kaleb Burch's tux makes a statement about being different in a world some people see in black and white.
Meanwhile, Burch's prom attire incorporates both black-and-white and rainbow motifs. The jacket features a checkerboard pattern and the pants vertical stripes, while the bowtie and a target-shaped pattern on his back include all the hues of the rainbow.

“I wanted to go for something that would look nice but also give off a good message,” said Kaleb, who now resides in New Braunfels, in his online entry.

His mother, Jennifer Dingler, elaborated on the symbolism in an interview she gave with TV station KSAT.

“The theme of his project represents that being different is OK," Dingler noted. "He said that sometimes being different in a cut-and-dry, black-and-white society makes one feel like they have a target on their back. Individuality is perfectly normal.” 

To help either Elias or Burch reign as prom king supreme, fans can vote at Duck's Stuck at Prom website. Polls are open until midnight on July 13.

The top vote-getters in both the dress and tux categories will each receive a $10,000 college scholarship. Eight runners up will receive $500 scholarships and Duck brand prize packs valued at $100.

Last year, Houston-born Larissa Leon snagged one of the $10,000 scholarships thanks to her work on a colorful prom dress that incorporated serious Fiesta San Antonio vibes.

Arts Slideshows

All the fun and fireworks from the Fourth of July celebration at San Antonio's Woodlawn Lake

All the fun and fireworks from the Fourth of July celebration at San Antonio's Woodlawn Lake
Tube the Comal River Various Entry Points, New Braunfels, playinnewbraunfels.com/tube-in-new-braunfels There’s a reason tubing down the Comal is considered a Texan rite of passage. The cool waters of this river in New Braunfels are perfect for a leisurely float while you sip a refreshing beverage. Just make sure to double check the rules before you go. Photo via Instagram / 3104suntx

21 cool things to do in the San Antonio area when it's hot AF outside
All the beautiful people we saw at the 2022 Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade

All the beautiful people we saw at the 2022 Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade
Deep Eddy 401 Deep Eddy Ave, Austin, (512) 472-8546, austintexas.gov Austin's Deep Eddy is the oldest swimming pool in Texas. Capacity is limited, so get there early to beat the crowds. Photo via Instagram / sundork

26 beautiful Texas swimming holes, pools and lakes in driving distance of San Antonio

