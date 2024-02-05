UFL's San Antonio Brahmas release regular season schedule

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / XFL
Single-game tickets for the general public go on sale Feb. 22 and can be purchased on the UFL's website.
The San Antonio Brahmas of the newly formed United Football League released their schedule for the 2024 season on Monday.
The team will kick off the season at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 31, in a matchup against the D.C. Defenders at the Alamodome. That contest will be nationally televised on ESPN.
For the remainder of its regular-season home games, the Brahmas will take on the St. Louis Battlehawks on April 14; the Michigan Panthers, formerly of the United States Football League, on April 20; and the Arlington Renegades on May 19.
“There’s a passionate football fan base in San Antonio and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the Alamodome for a new era of Brahmas football,” head coach Wade Phillips said in a statement. “Our plan is to have an exciting style of football on offense and defense and put a product on the field that the city will be proud of and support.”
