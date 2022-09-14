Un Nuevo Capítulo: An American Novela opens at San Antonio's Black Potion Thursday

click to enlarge Facebook / Aria Creative Productions The play will run from Sept. 15-25, with performances on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Written by playwright Patricia Zamora and directed by Jade Esteban Estrada,is a romantic comedy about a young Latina who brings her white boyfriend's family over for dinner."I have been called to write this play for nearly 20 years," Zamora said in a statement. "There is not one entry point for the inspiration ofbut rather incalculable amounts of inspiration; from my love of situational comedies, experiences with friends, family and even strangers. What has come out of it is, I believe, is a fantastic vehicle for female Latin actors and a story that normalizes our experience as humans navigating through life with love at the center, and a lot of laughs."The play will open Thursday, Sept. 15 at Black Potion, a new, 6,500-square-foot "board-game bar" in the Deco District. Since opening, the venue has hosted events ranging from card game tournaments and the 48-Hour Film Festival."I have this gift that was given to me, and I need to share it," owner Enrique Cortez recently told the"If you're a creative person, and you want to put on a showcase or a play, talk to me. The answer is yes. I want to see cool shit happening. I want to bring that to the community and be a gathering place for creatives so we can see their ideas come to life."