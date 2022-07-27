Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Bar Food: Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen

Best Bar Food

Winner: Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen

103 E. Jones Ave.

(210) 446-9303

elsewheretexas.com

Elsewhere was lauded by readers as Best New Bar a couple of years ago. Clearly, it's also become a go-to for diners who like their burgers, sandwiches, salads and tacos locally sourced and with a view of the Museum Reach of the San Antonio River. Whether it's a big, hand-breaded chicken sandwich with Philly waffle fries you're after, or a more adventurous combo of gochujang cauliflower wings and a PB&J burger, the smallish menu packs big flavor. For those on the far North Side, Elsewhere has a second location in the works. Instead of a view of the river to go with the food, expect a 45-foot Ferris wheel.

2. The Esquire Tavern

155 E. Commerce St.

(210) 222-2521

esquiretavern-sa.com

3. Francis Bogside

803 S. St. Mary's St.

(210) 369-9192 

francisbogside.com

Previous Winners

