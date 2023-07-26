Winner: The Bonham Exchange

411 Bonham St.

(210) 224-9219

bonhamexchange.com

It's no easy feat to remain a hip, glitzy and relevant nightspot for more than four decades, but that sums up the Bonham Exchange. For all the changes that have swirled around it, the downtown nightspot, which opened in 1981 inside a former German athletic club, has remained a fixture of San Antonio's LGBTQ+ nightlife. Thanks to its banging sound system, top-notch DJs and college student-attractive drink specials, it's also remained one of the city's premier spots to dance the night away. The owners used downtime from the pandemic to complete a 16-month restoration project that's only added to the luster. Little doubt the Bonham continues to draw new crowds because of its mission statement, which in part promises for it to be a "safe space for everyone to be who they want to be and have a great time without fear of criticism."

2. Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon

2335 N.W. Military Highway

(210) 348-1513

thirstyhorse.net

3. Cream Cocktail Lounge

527 W. Hildebrand Ave.

(210) 973-2253

cream-cocktail-bar.business.site