Best Music Venue: Paper Tiger

Best Music Venue

Winner: Paper Tiger

2410 N. St. Mary's St.

papertigersatx.com

If your tastes run to indie, punk, extreme metal, hip-hop or anything slightly off the beaten musical path, there's a good chance you have hit up a show at Paper Tiger. And, to be sure, the venue has hosted some legendary ones. The venue includes two stages — a main room is mostly reserved for shows featuring larger and mid-sized touring acts, while a smaller one serves as a showcase for up-and-comers or local acts. The courtyard, equipped with its own bar and picnic tables, offers plenty of room to step out for a breather, a little conversation or to stand around and pointedly ignore opening bands. Just make sure your arms are crossed if the latter is your jam.

2. Majestic Theatre

224 E. Houston St.

(210) 226-3333

majesticempire.com

3. Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

100 Auditorium Circle

(210) 223-8624

tobincenter.org

