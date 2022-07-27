Best Of 2022

Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2022 Issue Cover

Best Adult Store: Sexology Institute

Best Adult Store

The Winner: Sexology Institute

707 S. St. Mary's St.

(210) 487-0371

sexologyinstitute.com

Some folks might read this category and muse, "Porn stores? Isn't it free online?" But that's not what our winner is all about. The Sexology Institute takes the "Institute" part of its name seriously, providing services such as counseling, seminars and workshops intended to spice up love lives. The retail and education spot also operates as an "all-inclusive space, open to all genders, sexual orientations, ethnicities, and body sizes." This is 2022, and statements of equality are essential. In addition to offering a variety of apparel and toys, the Sexology Institute also is available to facilitate gatherings ranging from bachelorette parties to lunches to book clubs. So, feel free to use your imagination. Imagination is a key part of good sex, after all.

2. Adult Megaplex

Multiple locations

megaplexsa.com

3. Love Shack Boutique

1580 Babcock Road

(210) 767-9411

theloveshackboutique.com

Previous Winners

Best of SA Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Country Bar Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon, 2335 Northwest Military Highway, (210) 348-1513, thirstyhorse.net Photo via Instagram / thirstyhorsesaloonsa

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Bakery La Panadería, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us