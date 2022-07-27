The Winner: Sexology Institute

707 S. St. Mary's St.

(210) 487-0371

sexologyinstitute.com

Some folks might read this category and muse, "Porn stores? Isn't it free online?" But that's not what our winner is all about. The Sexology Institute takes the "Institute" part of its name seriously, providing services such as counseling, seminars and workshops intended to spice up love lives. The retail and education spot also operates as an "all-inclusive space, open to all genders, sexual orientations, ethnicities, and body sizes." This is 2022, and statements of equality are essential. In addition to offering a variety of apparel and toys, the Sexology Institute also is available to facilitate gatherings ranging from bachelorette parties to lunches to book clubs. So, feel free to use your imagination. Imagination is a key part of good sex, after all.

