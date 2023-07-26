LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Best Of 2023

Best of San Antonio 2023 Issue Cover
Best of San Antonio 2023 Issue Cover

Best Place to Watch a Movie Outside: The Pearl

Best Place to Watch a Movie Outside

Winner: The Pearl

303 Pearl Parkway

(210) 212-7260

atpearl.com

2. Stars & Stripes Drive-In

1178 Kroesche Lane, New Braunfels

(830) 620-7469

driveinusa.com/nb

3. Mission Marquee Plaza

3100 Roosevelt Ave.

(210) 207-8612

missionmarquee.com

Previous Winners

Around Town

Around Town

Best Art Gallery: McNay Art Museum

Winner: McNay Art Museum

6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.

(210) 824-5368

mcnayart.org

The McNay Art Museum's gorgeous grounds, old San Antonio feel, world-class permanent collection and varied exhibitions arguably make it the Alamo City's most accessible place to experience visual art. After all, how many other facilities, here or anywhere else, can claim to be operated from a 1929 Spanish revival mansion while offering access to works by masters such as Paul Cézanne, Pablo Picasso, Georgia O'Keeffe, Diego Rivera and Mary Cassatt, to name just a few. The McNay's centuries-spanning collection of European and American art includes access not only to a breathtaking array of paintings but a sculpture garden that unleashes the imaginations of visitors young and old. The museum's free general admission from 4-9 p.m. Thursdays and noon-5 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month also makes it a favorite for students, families or anyone on a budget.

2. San Antonio Museum of Art

200 W. Jones Ave.

(210) 978-8100

samuseum.org

3. Contemporary at Blue Star

116 Blue Star

(210) 227-6960

contemporarysa.org

Best Barre Studio: Studio 360

Winner: Studio 360

12403 Nacogdoches Road, Suite 104

(210) 314-1409

facebook.com/Studio360fitnessandnutrition

2. Smart Barre

Multiple locations

smartbarrebody.com

3. The Program

7140 Oaklawn Drive

(210) 687-6009

facebook.com/theprogramprogressisaprocess

Best Bowling Alley: Bowlero San Antonio

Winner: Bowlero San Antonio

Multiple locations

bowlero.com

2. Bandera Bowling Center

6700 Huebner Road

(210) 523-1716

banderabowlingcenter.com

3. The Lanes at Oak Hills

7330 Callaghan Road

(210) 560-2695

lanesatoakhills.com

Best City Park: Brackenridge Park

Winner: Brackenridge Park

3700 N. St. Mary's St.

(210) 207-7275

brackenridgepark.org

2. Phil Hardberger Park

13203 Blanco Road and 8400 N.W. Military Highway

(210) 492-7472

philhardbergerpark.org

3. Hemisfair

434 S. Alamo St.

(210) 709-4750

hemisfair.org

Best Comedy Club: Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club

Winner: Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club

618 NW Loop 410

(210) 541-8805

improvtx.com/sanantonio

The Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club combines an intimate setting with big-name standup. And when we say big-name, we aren't kidding. Recent shows have included Adam Conover, Michael Rapaport and local favorite Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, and the schedule is full-up through the rest of the summer. The room's relatively modest size can mean a shoulder-to-shoulder experience for some shows, but it also makes the venue feel more alive, even when hosting lesser-known comics. Local talent gets in on the act with the SATX Showcase Mic every Tuesday. The weekly performances highlight a mix of seasoned jokesters and those stepping onto a comedy club stage for the first time.

2. House Party Improv

Inside Black Potion

1900 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 102

(210) 369-8750

housepartyimprov.com

3. Upstage Comedy Lounge

4441 Walzem Road

(210) 231-0474

upstagecomedylounge.net

Best Community Theater: Magik Theatre

Winner: Magik Theatre

420 S. Alamo St.

(210) 227-2751

magiktheatre.org

2. The Public Theater of San Antonio

800 W. Ashby Place

(210) 733-7258

thepublicsa.org

3. House Party Improv

Inside Black Potion

1900 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 102

(210) 369-8750

housepartyimprov.com

Best Dog Park: Phil Hardberger Park

Winner: Phil Hardberger Park

13203 Blanco Road and 8400 NW Military Highway

(210) 492-7472

philhardbergerpark.org

It's all about San Antonio's canines and their human companions at Phil Hardberger Park's two dog parks. "Hoomans" can sit on stone benches or picnic tables while the dogs play and explore under the low-slung canopy of live oaks. Separate water fountains keep each species hydrated, and folks are good about picking up after their POO-ches with ample waste bags and receptacles. Small dogs aren't an afterthought either. They have access to as many structures as the big ones — and many are set aside in areas exclusive to pint-sized pups.

2. Hops & Hounds

13838 Jones Maltsberger Road

(210) 592-9400

hopsandhoundsllc.com

3. McAllister Park

13102 Jones Maltsberger Road

(210) 207-7275

sanantonio.gov/parksandrec

Best Drag Show: Paramour

Winner: Paramour

102 9th St., Floor 4

(210) 417-6559

instagram.com/paramourbar

2. The Bonham Exchange

411 Bonham St.

(210) 224-9219

bonhamexchange.com

3. Bottoms Up Diva Dinner

1827 NE Loop 1604

(210) 718-9320

facebook.com/divadinner

Best Event Venue: Aztec Theatre

Winner: Aztec Theatre

104 N. St. Mary's St.

(210) 812-4355

theaztectheatre.com

2. Paper Tiger

2410 N. St. Mary's St.

papertigersatx.com

3. Majestic Theatre

224 E. Houston St.

(210) 226-3333

majesticempire.com

Best of SA Slideshows

Best Bar Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen, 103 E. Jones Ave., (210) 201-5595, elsewheretexas.com

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio of 2023, according to our readers
Best Bakery La Panadería, Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com

The best food and drinks in San Antonio of 2023, according to our readers
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Enchiladas Rosario's, Multiple locations, rosariossa.com Photo via Instagram / rosariossa

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us