Best Of 2023

Best Caribbean Restaurant: The Jerk Shack

Best Caribbean Restaurant

Winner: The Jerk Shack

10234 TX-151

(210) 776-7780

thejerkshacksatx.com

Owned by chef Nicola Blaque and husband Cornelius Massey, The Jerk Shack has single-handedly elevated the status of Caribbean cuisine in the Alamo City. The approachable menu's delicious highlights range from jerk tacos and steamed fish to braised oxtails and curry goat. In addition to the praise of Current readers, The Jerk Shack has won recognition from Eater and GQ, both of which named it one of the best restaurants in the United States. Blaque also was nominated for Best Chef: Texas in the 2023 James Beard Awards.

2. Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas

910 S. Alamo St.

(210)-314-2723

lunarosatapas.com

3. Mi Roti

312 Pearl Parkway, Building 6

miroti210.com

Previous Winners

Food & Drink

Food & Drink

Best Bakery: La Panadería

Winner: La Panadería

Multiple locations

lapanaderia.com

Owned and operated by two skilled brothers from Mexico City, La Panaderia has been delighting San Antonio with its exceptional creations since 2014. As evidenced by the business' dual-category win, the conchas are particularly noteworthy for their exceptional quality and sugary topping that provides the perfect amount of crunch. The pillowy interior is satisfying and consistently well-executed. But its overall win in the bakery category should make it clear that there's more to La Panaderia than its cochas. The tequila cream-filled almond croissant has been a local favorite for almost a decade.

2. Alebrije Bakery

1931 N. New Braunfels Ave.

(210) 551-1771

alebrijesa.com

3. Bedoy's Bakery

Multiple locations

bedoysbakery.com

Best Barbacoa: Rios Barbacoa

Winner: Rios Barbacoa

Multiple locations

2. Panchito's Mexican Restaurant

Multiple locations

panchitos.net

3. Fajita Taco Place

Multiple locations

facebook.com/FajitaTacoPlace

Best Barbecue: Smoke Shack

Winner: Smoke Shack

3714 Broadway

(210) 957-1430

smokeshacksa.com

San Antonio's in the midst of a barbecue renaissance, gaining new spots that find creative ways to kiss meat with fire. That abundance means a restaurant has got to serve up some truly exceptional 'cue if it's going to stand out to Current readers. And stand out Smoke Shack does. Whether it's smoked brisket, pulled pork or a meaty slab of ribs, the meat is succulent and packed with smoky deliciousness. House-made sausages are also a must, as are the expertly prepared sides. Get the Frito pie as an appetizer — just make sure you leave room for the rest of your meal.

2. 2M Smokehouse

2731 S. W.W. White Road

(210) 885-9352

2msmokehouse.com

3. Pinkerton's Barbecue

107 W. Houston St.

(210) 983-0088

pinkertonsbarbecue.com

Best Breakfast Tacos: The Original Donut Shop

Winner: The Original Donut Shop

3307 Fredericksburg Road

(210) 734-5661

facebook.com/theoriginaldonutshop

Even though its name makes no mention of breakfast tacos, The Original Donut Shop serves up foil-wrapped packets of morning goodness that has car lining up outside. The quality is top-notch, from the pillowy scratch-made tortillas to the flavorful salsa options. And as the votes indicate, the donuts are also worth braving the crowds. Whether it's cream-, chocolate- or fruit-filled pastries you're jonesing for, this Deco District gem does them right. In operation since the 1950s, this spot still holds onto its classic values — including using fresh ingredients and putting value front and center.

2. Pete's Tako House

502 Brooklyn Ave.

(210) 224-2911

petestakohouse.com

3. Panchito's Mexican Restaurant

Multiple locations

panchitos.net

Best Brunch: Comfort Cafe

Winner: Comfort Cafe

Multiple locations

serenitystar.org

Comfort Cafe's pay-what-you-can business model, which funds addiction recovery center SerenityStar's programs, is reason enough to support the business, but clearly, readers also think it's brunches and comforting eats are also winners. The homegrown brunch chain's food has landed it on or near the top of multiple lists, including Yelp's Top 100 Mother's Day Brunch Spots roundup and the review site's Top 100 Texas Restaurants of 2022. A third Comfort Cafe location is expected to open this summer north of Ingram Park Mall, so fans will have one more spot to get their mitts on churro French toast, hash-brown casserole and chili cornbread waffles.

2. La Panadería

Multiple locations

lapanaderia.com

3. Ida Claire

7300 Jones Maltsberger Road

(210) 667-2145

ida-claire.com

Best Burger: Burger Boy

Winner: Burger Boy

Multiple locations

burgerboysa.com

2. Bunz Handcrafted Burgers

Multiple locations

tastybunz.com

3. Chris Madrid's

1900 Blanco Road

(210) 735-3552

chrismadrids.com

Best Charcuterie: Cured

Winner: Cured

306 Pearl Parkway, Suite 101

(210) 314-3929

curedatpearl.com

2. The Good Kind

1127 S. St. Mary's St.

(210) 801-5892

eatgoodkind.com

3. The Board Couple

2218 N. Zarzamora St. 

(210) 573-2100

theboardcouple.com

Best Chicken Fried Steak: Josephine Street

Winner: Josephine Street

400 E. Josephine St.

(210) 224-6169

josephinestreet.com

Located in a building more than 100 years old, San Antonio mainstay Josephine Street is serving up more than a sense of history. Crowds flock to the space for its impeccable service and abundant servings of comfort food — including its famous chicken fried steak. Deep fried to a golden brown and smothered in creamy Southern-style gravy, Josephine Street's take on this Texas favorite is notable for both for its abundance and its surprising tenderness. No shoe leather lurks under the crisp exterior.

2. Good Time Charlie's

2922 Broadway

(210) 828-5392

gtcsatx.com

3. M.K. Davis Restaurant

1302 N. Flores St. 

(210) 223-1208

facebook.com/mkdavisrestaurant

