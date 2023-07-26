Winner: Burger Boy
Multiple locations
2. Bunz Handcrafted Burgers
Multiple locations
3. Chris Madrid's
1900 Blanco Road
(210) 735-3552
Winner: La Panadería
Multiple locations
Owned and operated by two skilled brothers from Mexico City, La Panaderia has been delighting San Antonio with its exceptional creations since 2014. As evidenced by the business' dual-category win, the conchas are particularly noteworthy for their exceptional quality and sugary topping that provides the perfect amount of crunch. The pillowy interior is satisfying and consistently well-executed. But its overall win in the bakery category should make it clear that there's more to La Panaderia than its cochas. The tequila cream-filled almond croissant has been a local favorite for almost a decade.
2. Alebrije Bakery
1931 N. New Braunfels Ave.
(210) 551-1771
3. Bedoy's Bakery
Multiple locations
Winner: Rios Barbacoa
Multiple locations
2. Panchito's Mexican Restaurant
Multiple locations
3. Fajita Taco Place
Multiple locations
Winner: Smoke Shack
3714 Broadway
(210) 957-1430
San Antonio's in the midst of a barbecue renaissance, gaining new spots that find creative ways to kiss meat with fire. That abundance means a restaurant has got to serve up some truly exceptional 'cue if it's going to stand out to Current readers. And stand out Smoke Shack does. Whether it's smoked brisket, pulled pork or a meaty slab of ribs, the meat is succulent and packed with smoky deliciousness. House-made sausages are also a must, as are the expertly prepared sides. Get the Frito pie as an appetizer — just make sure you leave room for the rest of your meal.
2. 2M Smokehouse
2731 S. W.W. White Road
(210) 885-9352
3. Pinkerton's Barbecue
107 W. Houston St.
(210) 983-0088
Winner: The Original Donut Shop
3307 Fredericksburg Road
(210) 734-5661
facebook.com/theoriginaldonutshop
Even though its name makes no mention of breakfast tacos, The Original Donut Shop serves up foil-wrapped packets of morning goodness that has car lining up outside. The quality is top-notch, from the pillowy scratch-made tortillas to the flavorful salsa options. And as the votes indicate, the donuts are also worth braving the crowds. Whether it's cream-, chocolate- or fruit-filled pastries you're jonesing for, this Deco District gem does them right. In operation since the 1950s, this spot still holds onto its classic values — including using fresh ingredients and putting value front and center.
2. Pete's Tako House
502 Brooklyn Ave.
(210) 224-2911
3. Panchito's Mexican Restaurant
Multiple locations
Winner: Comfort Cafe
Multiple locations
Comfort Cafe's pay-what-you-can business model, which funds addiction recovery center SerenityStar's programs, is reason enough to support the business, but clearly, readers also think it's brunches and comforting eats are also winners. The homegrown brunch chain's food has landed it on or near the top of multiple lists, including Yelp's Top 100 Mother's Day Brunch Spots roundup and the review site's Top 100 Texas Restaurants of 2022. A third Comfort Cafe location is expected to open this summer north of Ingram Park Mall, so fans will have one more spot to get their mitts on churro French toast, hash-brown casserole and chili cornbread waffles.
2. La Panadería
Multiple locations
3. Ida Claire
7300 Jones Maltsberger Road
(210) 667-2145
Winner: The Jerk Shack
10234 TX-151
(210) 776-7780
Owned by chef Nicola Blaque and husband Cornelius Massey, The Jerk Shack has single-handedly elevated the status of Caribbean cuisine in the Alamo City. The approachable menu's delicious highlights range from jerk tacos and steamed fish to braised oxtails and curry goat. In addition to the praise of Current readers, The Jerk Shack has won recognition from Eater and GQ, both of which named it one of the best restaurants in the United States. Blaque also was nominated for Best Chef: Texas in the 2023 James Beard Awards.
2. Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas
910 S. Alamo St.
(210)-314-2723
3. Mi Roti
312 Pearl Parkway, Building 6
Winner: Cured
306 Pearl Parkway, Suite 101
(210) 314-3929
2. The Good Kind
1127 S. St. Mary's St.
(210) 801-5892
3. The Board Couple
2218 N. Zarzamora St.
(210) 573-2100
Winner: Josephine Street
400 E. Josephine St.
(210) 224-6169
Located in a building more than 100 years old, San Antonio mainstay Josephine Street is serving up more than a sense of history. Crowds flock to the space for its impeccable service and abundant servings of comfort food — including its famous chicken fried steak. Deep fried to a golden brown and smothered in creamy Southern-style gravy, Josephine Street's take on this Texas favorite is notable for both for its abundance and its surprising tenderness. No shoe leather lurks under the crisp exterior.
2. Good Time Charlie's
2922 Broadway
(210) 828-5392
3. M.K. Davis Restaurant
1302 N. Flores St.
(210) 223-1208