Winner: Smoke Shack

3714 Broadway

(210) 957-1430

smokeshacksa.com

San Antonio's in the midst of a barbecue renaissance, gaining new spots that find creative ways to kiss meat with fire. That abundance means a restaurant has got to serve up some truly exceptional 'cue if it's going to stand out to Current readers. And stand out Smoke Shack does. Whether it's smoked brisket, pulled pork or a meaty slab of ribs, the meat is succulent and packed with smoky deliciousness. House-made sausages are also a must, as are the expertly prepared sides. Get the Frito pie as an appetizer — just make sure you leave room for the rest of your meal.

