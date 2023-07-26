Winner: Haus of Erotique
As its name suggests, the award-winning local burlesque troupe Haus of Erotique doesn't shy away from the racier fringes of the genre, routinely delivering performances that sway toward fetish and kink over classic vaudeville and striptease. Regulars at both the St. Mary's Strip haunt Jandro's Garden Patio and Brick at Blue Star, the troupe often adopts themes for its shows — whether it be jazzy New Orleans culture, rock 'n' roll, cumbia, retro tiki or the Wild West. In addition to its annual Fet Gala showcase, Haus of Erotique — which is led by troupe mother Marie Risqué — organizes the Red Room, a recurring fetish party that aims to create a safe space for folks to explore kink and BDSM while dressed as "the most extravagant and extreme" versions of themselves.
2. Pastie Pops Burlesque Revue
3. Crème De La Crème Cabaret
Winner: The Injection Room
1010 S. Flores St., Suite 117
(210) 245-1420
2. The Lash Doctor
724 S. Alamo St. #2
(210) 778-4504
3. Jazxaesthetics Luxury Skin Studio
4416 Ramsgate St. # 201
(210) 788-1073
Winner: Tim Duncan
2. Manu Ginobili
3. David Robinson
Winner: Law Office of Jesse Hernandez
3107 Broadway
(210) 672-1435
A native of Lytle, just south of San Antonio, St. Mary's University Law School grad Jesse Hernandez initially headed to Laredo to defend insurance firms. However, after realizing his true interest was in helping the little guy, he joined the Webb County public defender's office. Eventually, Hernandez returned to San Antonio and set up his general law office as a plaintiff's attorney in civil disputes while defending clients with criminal charges. Initially, he faced frustration after hanging out his shingle, bouncing in and out of his own practice and working for other firms. "If nobody knows who you are, how can they hire you? If nobody knows you exist, how can they come see you? Being a great lawyer isn't enough to run a business," Hernandez said in an episode of his category-winning podcast Kickin' It with the Texas Chancla. In the podcast, he explains the evolution of his marketing and the invention of his identification with the chancla — the stereotypical disciplinary tool of South Texas Hispanic mothers. "A friend called and said, 'Jesse, I'm not afraid of a hammer, but I am afraid of my mother's chancla,'" the attorney said of why he grabbed hold of the marketing schtick.
2. The Hicks Law Firm
Multiple locations
3. Thomas J. Henry
5711 University Heights Blvd. #101
(210) 874-2615
Winner: Tim McDiarmid, The Good Kind Hospitality Group
1127 S. St. Mary's St.
(210) 801-5892
San Antonio chef and restaurateur Tim McDiarmid has stolen foodies' hearts with her fresh approach to dining and drinking, but her 2021 appearance on Food Network's competition series Chopped raised her profile even further. The Canadian-born culinary pro not only operates Tim the Girl Catering, The Good Kind restaurant and Southtown garden venue Ivy Hall, she also participates in exclusive workshops that focus on topics relevant to food systems at the local, state and national levels. McDiarmid told the Current in past interviews that she sees these as opportunities to advocate for her own farm-to-table philosophies while learning from other chefs and speakers about how she can help improve the San Antonio community.
2. Jason Dady, Jason Dady Restaurants
Multiple locations
3. Laurent Réa, Brasserie Mon Chou Chou
312 Pearl Parkway
(210) 469-3743
Winner: Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, District 2 Councilman
2. Rey Lopez, Rey Lopez Entertainment
3. Jeremy Sarten, Pride Center San Antonio
Winner: Dr. Emily Fridlington, Alamo Heights Dermatology
Multiple locations
(210) 255-8447
2. Dr. Mobolaji Opeola, Westover Hills Dermatology
Multiple locations
(830) 261-3212
3. Dr. Nicole M. Owens, Dermatology Specialists of San Antonio
2520 Broadway #202
(210) 541-4884
Winner: Kristi Waters
As far as second chapters go, former Corpus Christi elementary school teacher Kristi Waters is winning in more ways than one. Local drag fans may know Waters best as the energetic hostess of the buzzy drag brunch series at Paramour, where she also serves as general manager and entertainment director — or, in her words, the "head bitch in charge." But Waters, who amusingly bills herself as "the most expensive water in San Antonio," is also the creator of the campy, one-woman comedy shows I Promise I'm Funny and Santa, I Can Explain! A Lady Gaga superfan and impersonator who was once drag mother to famed San Antonio export Jorgeous, Waters last year served as the inaugural Grand Marshal of the Bud Light Pride River Parade and Celebration. During this year's Pride celebrations, Waters received an official commendation from Mayor Ron Nirenberg based on her active role in the local LGBTQ+ community. "I am honored by this moment," Waters shared on Instagram. "I will continue to be a driving force in promoting equality and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community in San Antonio. Thank you to everyone who continues to support me and all entertainers in the great city of San Antonio!"
2. Anita Verga
3. Tencha La Jefa
Winner: Kristi Waters
2. Puro Pinche
3. Law Office of Jesse Hernandez