Winner: Culpepper Cleaners
Multiple locations
Culpepper Cleaners has being serving San Antonio for more than seven decades, which helps explain readers' endorsement of the family-owned business. With just three locations, Culpepper clearly isn't the largest dry cleaning operation in the Alamo City, but online customer reviews praise it for consistently delivering good work and top-notch service. One longtime customer thanked staffers for their "cheerful, prompt and personal touch," while another said they drive from outside Loop 1604 to "receive the quality service and smiles" from the Culpepper crew.
2. Oak Park Cleaners
Multiple locations
3. Kraft Cleaners
355 West Josephine St.
(210) 732-9731
Winner: Frost Bank
Multiple locations
Banks can be hard to love. But Current readers clearly have a crush on San Antonio-based Frost Bank. The 155-year-old financial institution has won 14 J.D. Power Awards for "Highest Customer Satisfaction with Consumer Banking in Texas," which explains a lot. Beyond that, its customer service representatives are in-state, and they're available 24/7. It's clear Frost's "based here, best here" history gives customers a lot to feel good about.
2. Lone Star National Bank
Multiple locations
3. USAA Federal Savings Bank
Multiple locations
Winner: Townsend Barbershop
1014 Townsend Ave.
(210) 473-2033
instagram.com/townsendbarbershop
Alamo Heights' tiny Townsend Barbershop has just three chairs and two barbers, but it's clearly got an outsized following. Owner Sweet Ayala and her hair-cutting compatriot Chris the Barber draw online raves for their skills with clippers and scissors. The shop's intimate, old-time vibes also helps explain the loyalty of its customers. There's no TV, and Ayala discourages cell phone conversations inside the small shop's confines. The end result is a business that captures the feel of barbershops of old — a spot where folks can catch up and engage in camaraderie. "People like our laid-back vibe," Ayala said. "We keep it true to the old barbershop way. Nobody talks about politics and religion. We're just chill."
2. Matador Men's Grooming
Multiple locations
3. North Star Barber Shop
Multiple locations
Winner: The Bubble Bath Car Wash
Multiple locations
2. Club Car Wash
Multiple locations
3. New Shine Auto Bath & Detailing
1216 Hoefgen Ave.
(210) 270-8218
Winner: Empowered Chiropractic + Massage
2101 West Ave. Suite 103
(210) 288-3771
2. The Nest Chiropractic & Wellness
Multiple locations
(210) 323-2163
yoursanantoniochiropractor.com
3. Peterson Chiropractic
4230 Gardendale #201
(210) 864-5220
Winner: New Life Cosmetic Surgery and Wellness Center
117 Waterview Parkway, Boerne
(830) 465-3224
New Life Cosmetic Surgery & Wellness Center's services extend beyond nips and tucks. Dr. Daniel Lee is a certified cosmetic surgeon, but he's also certified in family and an OB/GYN medicine. As a result, the doctor sees patients "from all over Texas" for hormone replacement therapy, according to New Life's website. What's more, Lee is dedicated to talking to patients about what they want to achieve, not just with their appearances but their overall health, the clinic notes.
2. Alamo Plastic Surgery
19016 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 240
(210) 670-5302
3. Hill Country Plastic Surgery
9150 Huebner Road #162
(210) 658-3555
Winner: CryoFit TPC Parkway
3111 TPC Parkway, Suite #117
(210) 467-5801
2. CryoFit Alamo Heights
6486 N. New Braunfels Ave.
(210) 375-9087
3. Sweat Equity Infrared Saunas
809 S. St. Mary's St.
(210) 375-5319
Winner: Legacy Dental SA
13205 George Road
(210) 767-3562
Legacy Dental's Dr. Brian L. Eck has been practicing in the Shavano Park and Castle Hills area since 1984, making him a trusted and familiar face. Legacy does general, restorative and preventive dentistry, but offers specialty services too, including cosmetic dentistry, dental implants and even sleep apnea therapy. What's more, Eck's surgical training also allows him to do oral surgery and periodontal plastic surgery. Online reviews laud the practice for its friendly and compassionate staff and a focus on patient comfort during procedures.
2. Kara Tapangan, DDS, Sonterra Dental
255 E. Sonterra Blvd. #150
(210) 341-3222
3. Great White Dental
2520 Broadway #102
(210) 468-3360
Winner: Sonterra Dermatology - Stone Oak
1314 E. Sonterra Blvd. #2201
210-981-3601
2. Dermatology Associates Of San Antonio - Derm SA
Multiple locations
3. Dr. John Browning, MD, FAAD, FAAP, MBA - Texas Dermatology
Multiple locations