Winner: Texas Thrift
Multiple locations
With more than 30 years' experience under its belt and five San Antonio stores, it's easy to see why the Texas Thrift chain keeps racking up wins in this category. The Texas-based business' local outlets are spacious and well-organized, plus product turnover — a key draw in any kind of second-hand retail operation — is frequent. Senior Tuesdays and Military Wednesdays offer qualifying shoppers 30% discounts, while weekly color tag sales offer savings of up to 50%. The chain's regularly updated Instagram page even provides updates on special discounts and new fashion finds at its outlets.
2. Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store
307 W. Olmos Drive
(210) 826-2195
3. Thrift City
6804 Huebner Road
(210) 547-0300
Winner: Sexology Institute
707 S. St. Mary's St.
(210) 487-0371
Paddles, nighties and lube — oh, my. This Southtown spot has all most folks need for a naughty evening and then some. And we're not just talking adult toys and sexy attire but instructional classes on subjects such as fellatio and sexy selfie-taking. Locally owned and operated, the Sexology Institute is a haven for all, from those completely comfortable in their sexy skin to those still getting acquainted with their erotic identities. If you're a bit shy, don't worry: the entire staff is trained on how to help even the most demure San Antonian get their freak on in the safest, most satisfying way.
2. Shades of Love
300 W. Bitters Road, Suite 150
(210) 494-3006
3. Love Shack Boutique
Multiple locations
Winner: Karolina's Antiques
1709 Blanco Road
(210) 731-9787
2. Grey Moon Vintage
2202 Broadway
3. The Junction Antiques
1704 Blanco Road
(210) 273-3439
Winner: Brick at Blue Star
108 Blue Star
(210) 262-8653
We are your blank canvas — where your ideas and vision will come alive," the management of Brick at Blue Star promises on the space's website. And that's a pretty good summation of the gathering space's appeal. Thanks to its Blue Star location, Brick's Sunday Art Market offers an artisan shopping experience that gives a variety of local artist and craftspeople a chance to show wares in an environment accessible to both visitors and residents. Periodic Saturday markets introduce themes, ranging from pop-up pulgas to showcases for artisans who specialize in spooky items. Throw in a bar offering wine and a surprisingly deep selection of craft beer, and you've got a perfect excuse to browse away a weekend afternoon while supporting local creators.
2. The Eagle's Nest of San Antonio
1235 Basse Road
(210) 354-7343
facebook.com/thehealingartsfestivalandmarket
3. SA Local Market
115 N. Main Ave.
Winner: Bike World (Purchased by Trek since voting)
Multiple locations
2. Blue Star Bike Shop
1414 S. Alamo St.
(210) 858-0331
3. Level Up Bike Shop
1802 E. Commerce St. #101
(210) 505-7686
Winner: Half Price Books
Multiple locations
Although this year's runners up certainly have a leg up when it comes to signings and author events, it's clear San Antonio readers love a bargain — and the Half Price Books chain has delivered just that for more than half a century. In addition to the expected well-thumbed genre paperbacks, each of the Dallas-based chain's stores includes an array of other selections ranging from cookbooks to history to art. A wide selection of comics, music and gifts augments the offerings. Despite the chain's continued expansion — now at more than 120 shops in 17 states — Half Price's outlets still maintain a funky, homespun appeal that makes it feel like one is shopping at a family-owned business. As part of the company's commitment to education, teachers and librarians get a year-round 10% discount and each store holds an annual drive to collect children's books to create "Half Pint Libraries" at nonprofit organizations and schools in the communities where it operates.
2. Nowhere Bookshop
5154 Broadway
(210) 640-7260
3. The Twig Book Shop
306 Pearl Parkway, Suite 106
(210) 826-6411
Winner: Red McCombs Ford West
7111 NW Loop 410
(833) 711-9378
2. North Park Lexus of San Antonio
611 Lockhill Selma Road
(210) 308-8900
3. Ancira Winton Chevrolet
6111 Bandera Road
(210) 681-4900
Winner: Bee's Wellness Cafe
3030 Thousand Oaks Drive, Suite 102
(210) 836-8141
There's no shortage of CBD retailers eager to evangelize for the hemp derivative. Owner Brook "Blazey Bee" Richie prides herself in being a CBD evangelist who's done her research. While combating health issues with various forms of CBD, she discovered that the products' quality varied greatly and that many retailers were unable to recommend appropriate dosages. As a result, her business samples CBD and hemp products from across the country to ensure quality, according to an online statement. What's more, she and her family put the products they carry through rigorous testing. In addition to informed opinions on CBD, the cozy retail spot prides itself in offering a wide array of wellness options, including cold-pressed juices made daily and classes in breath work, reiki and yoga.
2. Natural Goods
1802 E. Commerce St.
(210) 257-8546
3. CBD Pros
19179 Blanco Road #111
(210) 462-1434
Crib & Kids
1309 N. Loop 1604 W. #106
(210) 764-2742
2. Fox & Tots
502 Embassy Oaks, Suite 109
(210) 502-0004
3. Bambinos
4940 Broadway, Suite 120
(210) 824-7676
Winner: Defiant Boutique
11858 Wurzbach Road
(512) 710-9099
Navigating brick-and-mortar retail amid the e-tail landscape can be an unrewarding and risky prospect — especially if your concept doesn't have a point of view. Billed as a "women's clothing and accessory boutique for the trendy young adult," Defiant goes beyond offering a smartly curated assortment of casual yet stylish day and evening wear by offering shoppers a sense of community. In addition to being a key member of Elysia Collective Co. — which comprises 20 women-owned San Antonio businesses — Defiant builds community through Sip & Shop events with discounts, snacks and libations. Plus it even donates a portion of its proceeds to area nonprofits. In keeping with the Barbie fashion fever leading up to one of this summer's most anticipated movies, Defiant has assembled a pretty-in-pink collection inspired by the American icon — complete with ribbed tanks, crop tops, minidresses and platform slides.
2. Fox & Tots
502 Embassy Oaks, Suite 109
(210) 502-0004
3. Beauty Blvd Boutique
8811 Adams Hill Drive
(210) 685-4724