Winner: Spare Parts Center for Creative Reuse

13491 Wetmore Road

spare-parts-san-antonio.square.site

Certified "Master Reuser" Mary Elizabeth Cantu has spent more than a decade developing Spare Parts — a sustainability-focused nonprofit she launched partly in response to statewide budget cuts in arts education. While Cantu has been rightfully applauded over the years for collecting and distributing thousands of pounds of donated art supplies to educators and classrooms in need, she'd long dreamt of a permanent home for Spare Parts. That dream became a reality in 2020 when she opened the Spare Parts Center for Creative Reuse. Dedicated to advancing "reuse and sustainability through creativity and the arts," the shop isn't your run-of-the-mill thrift store. Instead, it serves as a repository for pre-owned creative materials, making it a goldmine for crafters and makers of all ages. In addition to providing eco-friendly design inspiration at bargain basement prices, Spare Parts is a worthy destination for unwanted fabric, jewelry, painting and printmaking supplies. Donations are accepted by appointment only. A testament to its mission, the shop diverted more 20,000 pounds of materials from area landfills last year alone.

2. Texas Thrift

Multiple locations

buythrift.com

3. Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Store

307 W. Olmos Drive

(210) 826-2195

boysvillethriftstore.com