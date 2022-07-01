Arizona drive-thru chain Salad and Go plans to open restaurant in far North San Antonio

Instagram / saladandgo
Salad and Go offers a variety of salads to fresh-minded diners via a drive-thru model.
Arizona-based Salad and Go is expanding into San Antonio, according to a Wednesday filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation
The company, which offers a variety of salads to fresh-minded diners via a drive-thru model, is working on a $300,000 project near Stone Oak, filings show. Construction on the 900-square-foot store is slated to begin in November.
The filings note that the new outlet, located at 22143 Bulverde Road, will wrap up next spring.
Salad and Go currently operates 14 Texas locations, having announced its expansion into the state in March 2021. At least 20 new Lone Star State locations are now in the works, the company noted on its website
.
The Alamo City project is named “Salad and Go - San Antonio, TX” in the recent TDLR filing, and the owner of the project is listed as Matthew Copenhaver, Salad and Go chief development officer.
However, a company representative declined to confirm the Bulverde Road location will be its first San Antonio outpost.
“Unfortunately, on my end I do not show that location,” the representative told the Current
via email. “This perhaps is something that is being evaluated and not on the books as a confirmed future location.”
