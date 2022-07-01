TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Arizona drive-thru chain Salad and Go plans to open restaurant in far North San Antonio

In spring 2021, the company unveiled plans for a rapid expansion across Texas. It now has 20 outlets, but none yet in the Alamo City.

By on Fri, Jul 1, 2022 at 3:42 pm

Salad and Go offers a variety of salads to fresh-minded diners via a drive-thru model. - INSTAGRAM / SALADANDGO
Instagram / saladandgo
Salad and Go offers a variety of salads to fresh-minded diners via a drive-thru model.
Arizona-based Salad and Go is expanding into San Antonio, according to a Wednesday filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation

The company, which offers a variety of salads to fresh-minded diners via a drive-thru model, is working on a $300,000 project near Stone Oak, filings show. Construction on the 900-square-foot store is slated to begin in November.

The filings note that the new outlet, located at 22143 Bulverde Road, will wrap up next spring.

Salad and Go currently operates 14 Texas locations, having announced its expansion into the state in March 2021. At least 20 new Lone Star State locations are now in the works, the company noted on its website.

The Alamo City project is named “Salad and Go - San Antonio, TX” in the recent TDLR filing, and the owner of the project is listed as Matthew Copenhaver, Salad and Go chief development officer.

However, a company representative declined to confirm the Bulverde Road location will be its first San Antonio outpost.

“Unfortunately, on my end I do not show that location,” the representative told the Current via email. “This perhaps is something that is being evaluated and not on the books as a confirmed future location.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here. Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town
Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition

Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition
El Camino 1009 Avenue B, elcaminosa.com Located on the edge of downtown, El Camino offers a variety of frozen drinks and a pair of margarita machines to accompany the River Walk breeze and the food options available to patrons. Photo via Instagram / elcaminosa

25 San Antonio spots to get frozen cocktails, including to-go and drive-thru options
Chicken N Pickle 5215 UTSA Boulevard, (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio The massive four-acre Chicken N Pickle complex features pet-friendly spaces, a fast casual dining restaurant, five outdoor Pickleball courts, two bocce ball and four shuffleboard courts — plus a full bar to fuel the fun. Photo via Instagram / wongo71

27 San Antonio restaurants and bars with spacious outdoor patios

Food & Drink Slideshows

Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here. Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town
Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition

Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition
El Camino 1009 Avenue B, elcaminosa.com Located on the edge of downtown, El Camino offers a variety of frozen drinks and a pair of margarita machines to accompany the River Walk breeze and the food options available to patrons. Photo via Instagram / elcaminosa

25 San Antonio spots to get frozen cocktails, including to-go and drive-thru options
Chicken N Pickle 5215 UTSA Boulevard, (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio The massive four-acre Chicken N Pickle complex features pet-friendly spaces, a fast casual dining restaurant, five outdoor Pickleball courts, two bocce ball and four shuffleboard courts — plus a full bar to fuel the fun. Photo via Instagram / wongo71

27 San Antonio restaurants and bars with spacious outdoor patios

Food & Drink Slideshows

Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here. Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town
Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition

Boozy moments from San Antonio restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen's first-ever Daq-Off competition
El Camino 1009 Avenue B, elcaminosa.com Located on the edge of downtown, El Camino offers a variety of frozen drinks and a pair of margarita machines to accompany the River Walk breeze and the food options available to patrons. Photo via Instagram / elcaminosa

25 San Antonio spots to get frozen cocktails, including to-go and drive-thru options
Chicken N Pickle 5215 UTSA Boulevard, (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio The massive four-acre Chicken N Pickle complex features pet-friendly spaces, a fast casual dining restaurant, five outdoor Pickleball courts, two bocce ball and four shuffleboard courts — plus a full bar to fuel the fun. Photo via Instagram / wongo71

27 San Antonio restaurants and bars with spacious outdoor patios

Trending

Bombshells, P. Terry's: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Bombshells, P. Terry's: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s food and tequila truck rolls into San Antonio this weekend

By Nina Rangel

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s food and tequila truck rolls into San Antonio this weekend

Winos and rhinos come together at a new winery and rhino reserve north of San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Blake, a 4,000 pound rhino, is the main attraction at Rhinory.

Military-themed 'breastaurant' chain Bombshells opens first San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

Military-themed 'breastaurant' chain Bombshells opens first San Antonio location

Also in Food & Drink

Summer Spirits: These three Texas-made liquors are a perfect addition to hot-weather drinks

By Nina Rangel

Summer Spirits: These three Texas-made liquors are a perfect addition to hot-weather drinks

Austin entrepreneurs plan to open cluster of bars on North Alamo in downtown San Antonio

By Richard Webner, The San Antonio Heron

An Austin partnership plans to convert this cluster of buildings at 901 N. Alamo St. into four bars.

Two San Antonio clubs are shutting the door on younger patrons, but it's still a small nightlife niche

By Travis E. Poling

Two San Antonio clubs are shutting the door on younger patrons, but it's still a small nightlife niche

After a rash of shootings, San Antonio bars are eager to protect themselves and their patrons

By Nina Rangel

An active-shooter training session held at San Antonio bar Sir Winston's in early June.
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us