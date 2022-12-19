Arizona drive-thru chain Salad and Go plans to open a second San Antonio store

click to enlarge
Drive-thru chain Salad and Go offers food for fresh-minded diners on the go.
Arizona-based Salad and Go is continuing its San Antonio expansion with a new store located at Potranco & Reid Ranch, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing
.
The company, which offers a variety of fresh salads via a drive-thru model, will plans to open a 875-square-foot store by October, the document shows. The new build will cost the company $300,000.
The West Side location will be the second San Antonio Salad and Go. The company plans to open its first outlet, located at 22143 Bulverde Road near Stone Oak, in the spring.
The chain, which announced its expansion into Texas last March, currently operates 14 Lone Star State locations. At least 20 more are in the works, the company noted on its website
.
