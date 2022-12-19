Arizona drive-thru chain Salad and Go plans to open a second San Antonio store

At least 20 new Lone Star State locations are now in the works for the company.

By on Mon, Dec 19, 2022 at 10:47 am

click to enlarge Drive-thru chain Salad and Go offers food for fresh-minded diners on the go. - Instagram / saladandgo
Instagram / saladandgo
Drive-thru chain Salad and Go offers food for fresh-minded diners on the go.
Arizona-based Salad and Go is continuing its San Antonio expansion with a new store located at Potranco & Reid Ranch, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.

The company, which offers a variety of fresh salads via a drive-thru model, will plans to open a 875-square-foot store by October, the document shows. The new build will cost the company $300,000.

The West Side location will be the second San Antonio Salad and Go. The company plans to open its first outlet, located at 22143 Bulverde Road near Stone Oak, in the spring.

The chain, which announced its expansion into Texas last March, currently operates 14 Lone Star State locations. At least 20 more are in the works, the company noted on its website.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Maria's Cafe earns praise from New York Times

By Brandon Rodriguez

Maria's Cafe has garnered another glowing review in a national publication.

Cuba 1918 opens on San Antonio's South Side, serving Havana-inspired breakfast and lunch

By Nina Rangel

Cuba 1918 is located in the Quintana neighborhood outside of Port San Antonio.

These San Antonio bars and restaurants are holding New Year's Eve parties

By Nina Rangel

Some of SA's eateries and drinkeries are throwing over-the-top NYE soirees.

Maria's Cafe, Cuba 1918, Mexican pizza: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Cuba 1918 is located in the Quintana neighborhood outside of Port San Antonio.

Also in Food & Drink

Behind Bars: San Antonio wine pro Scott Ota aims to educate, one glass at a time

By Ron Bechtol

Ota's next big step is opening a wine bar of his own by the end of 2023.

7Brew Drive Thru Coffee chain coming to San Antonio next year

By Brandon Rodriguez

7Brew offers seven coffee options — hence its name.

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us