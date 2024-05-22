SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Austin-based P. Terry’s opens new San Antonio location on Broadway corridor

The store was built on the land that previously housed longtime Broadway eatery King's Palace Chinese Restaurant.

By on Wed, May 22, 2024 at 12:34 pm

click to enlarge P. Terry's has opened its fifth San Antonio location. - Courtesy Photo / P. Terry's Burger Stand
Courtesy Photo / P. Terry's Burger Stand
P. Terry's has opened its fifth San Antonio location.
Austin-based P. Terry's has opened its fifth San Antonio burger restaurant, this one on the bustling Broadway corridor.

The nearly 3,000-square-foot restaurant at 3304 Broadway was built on the land that previously housed longtime Broadway eatery King's Palace Chinese Restaurant. The store is P. Terry's 33rd.

P. Terry's has expanded in the Alamo City at a rapid clip since opening its first location here in July 2021. The new Broadway location will serve up the same burgers, hand-cut fries and hand-spun milkshakes available at the chain's Stone Oak and Northwest San Antonio stands.

The Broadway location is open 7 a.m.-1 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m.-3 a.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-3 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-1 a.m. Sunday.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio.

May 1, 2024

