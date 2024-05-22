Austin-based P. Terry’s opens new San Antonio location on Broadway corridor

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / P. Terry's Burger Stand
P. Terry's has opened its fifth San Antonio location.
Austin-based P. Terry's has opened its fifth San Antonio burger restaurant, this one on the bustling Broadway corridor.
The nearly 3,000-square-foot restaurant at 3304 Broadway was built on the land that previously housed longtime Broadway eatery King's Palace Chinese Restaurant
. The store is P. Terry's 33rd.
P. Terry's has expanded in the Alamo City at a rapid clip since opening its first location here in July 2021
. The new Broadway location will serve up the same burgers, hand-cut fries and hand-spun milkshakes available at the chain's Stone Oak and Northwest San Antonio stands.
The Broadway location is open 7 a.m.-1 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m.-3 a.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-3 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-1 a.m. Sunday.
