LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Axeshack bringing pizza, cocktails, ax-throwing to Northeast San Antonio

The business will open in early September in the bedroom community of Cibolo.

By on Mon, Jul 31, 2023 at 10:37 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Axeshack sits in the building formerly occupied by Verve Pie. - Courtesy Photo / GoodFood Branding & Marketing
Courtesy Photo / GoodFood Branding & Marketing
Axeshack sits in the building formerly occupied by Verve Pie.
A new eater-tainment venue will swing into Cibolo in early September.

Married entrepreneurs Spencer and Charli Birtciel are opening Axeshack, a full-service bar and restaurant that also offers indoor ax throwing. The the venture will operate out of the retail space at 313 Schneider Drive, Suite # 121, that previously housed vegan pizza spot Verve Pie.

Axeshack's owners said they hope to draw regular customers while catering to groups through events such as corporate team-building exercises and birthday parties. They also said the restaurant will be kid-friendly and open seven days a week.

The locally owned business' bar and restaurant will open first, followed shortly by the ax-throwing area, which is still under construction, according to the owners.

Pizza and bar bites will dominate the food menu. Among its offerings is the Kick-Axe Supreme, a pie topped with five cheeses, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, black olives, red bell peppers, sliced red onion and jalapeños. Axeshack also will offer craft cocktails, draft beer and house wine.

“We were tired of settling for subpar pizza around the city," Spencer Birtciel said in a statement. "We decided to create a wicked pizza menu, pair it with a cool cocktail selection, and combine it all with the thrill of axe throwing,”
click to enlarge The Kick-Axe Supreme pizza sits on a pizza tray. - Courtesy Photo / GoodFood Branding & Marketing
Courtesy Photo / GoodFood Branding & Marketing
The Kick-Axe Supreme pizza sits on a pizza tray.
Birtciel said he and his team are working to ensure the ax-throwing facility is both a fun and safe attraction for visitors.

“We want to provide an unforgettable axe-perience for our Axepack community,” he said.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Upcoming San Antonio food hall Make Ready Market sets fall opening date

By Nina Rangel

A rendering shows the downtown area's Make Ready Market.

San Antonio bakeries earn praise in LA Times article about conchas

By Nina Rangel

Writer JP Brammer shared a photo of a recent Barbie-themed concha from Panifico Bake Shop.

San Antonio's Whataburger giving out free burgers to celebrate its 73rd anniversary

By Nina Rangel

A Whataburger Whatameal sits on a table at one of the chain's 950 restaurants.

210 Ceviche, Chismosas: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Seafood haven 210 Ceviche has permanently closed.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Leche de Tigre celebrates Peruvian cebiche with delicious flair

By Ron Bechtol

Leche de Tigre has five cebiches listed on the menu.

When summer temps soar, cool off with something fancier than a standard frozen margarita

By Ron Bechtol

This serving piña colada flaunts its tropical flavors.

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us