Axeshack bringing pizza, cocktails, ax-throwing to Northeast San Antonio





Married entrepreneurs Spencer and Charli Birtciel are opening Axeshack, a full-service bar and restaurant that also offers indoor ax throwing. The the venture will operate out of the retail space at 313 Schneider Drive, Suite # 121, that previously housed vegan pizza spot Verve Pie.



Axeshack's owners said they hope to draw regular customers while catering to groups through events such as corporate team-building exercises and birthday parties. They also said the restaurant will be kid-friendly and open seven days a week.



The locally owned business' bar and restaurant will open first, followed shortly by the ax-throwing area, which is still under construction, according to the owners.



Pizza and bar bites will dominate the food menu. Among its offerings is the Kick-Axe Supreme, a pie topped with five cheeses, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, black olives, red bell peppers, sliced red onion and jalapeños. Axeshack also will offer craft cocktails, draft beer and house wine.



“We were tired of settling for subpar pizza around the city," Spencer Birtciel said in a statement. " We decided to create a wicked pizza menu, pair it with a cool cocktail selection, and combine it all with the thrill of axe throwing,”

