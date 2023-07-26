LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Big Hops New Braunfels has permanently closed

The owners of the two-year-old business thanked fans for “the great memories we created in such a short time.”

By on Wed, Jul 26, 2023 at 1:47 pm

click to enlarge Big Hops New Braunfels has permanently closed. - Instagram / bighopsnb
Instagram / bighopsnb
The New Braunfels location of San Antonio's Big Hops taproom chain has closed after fewer than two years in operation.

The store's owners broke the news in a Wednesday Instagram post, thanking customers for “the great memories we created in such a short time.” The unit is a franchise operation and not owned by the chain itself.
Donovan Thomson, a local influencer and military veteran, opened Big Hops New Braunfels in fall 2021 alongside fellow vet Audi Paredes. The tap room offered the same rotating draft system, beer-focused events and brewpub-style fare as other Big Hops locations.

Thomson and Paredes held a silent auction in June to stave off the closure of the taproom, located at 2188 Texas Highway 46, Suite 107. However, it apparently wasn't enough to rescue the spot.

According to its website, Big Hops has five other San Antonio-area locations.

