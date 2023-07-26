Big Hops New Braunfels has permanently closed.

The store's owners broke the news in a Wednesday Instagram post, thanking customers for “the great memories we created in such a short time.” The unit is a franchise operation and not owned by the chain itself.
Donovan Thomson, a local influencer and military veteran, opened Big Hops New Braunfels in fall 2021 alongside fellow vet Audi Paredes. The tap room offered the same rotating draft system, beer-focused events and brewpub-style fare as other Big Hops locations.
Thomson and Paredes held a silent auction in June to stave off the closure of the taproom, located at 2188 Texas Highway 46, Suite 107. However, it apparently wasn't enough to rescue the spot.
According to its website, Big Hops has five other San Antonio-area locations.
