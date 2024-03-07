FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Big Texas Fun Crawfish Boil returns to San Antonio for seventh year

Fans can consume the coveted crustaceans at Retama Park from March 8-24.

By on Thu, Mar 7, 2024 at 11:46 am

The seventh-annual Big Texas Fun Crawfish Festival kicks off this Friday. - Instagram / bigtexasfun
Despite this year's dismal mudbug harvest, San Antonio's Big Texas Fun Crawfish Festival is moving ahead with plans to feed the fanatics.

The event's seventh-annual installment will serve up the coveted crustaceans at Selma's Retama Park, 1 Retama Parkway, from March 8-24.

Live music, dance, circus performances, a petting zoo, a carnival and deep-fried foods are also part of the fun. In addition, the fest will host a crawfish-eating contest Saturday, March 9 at 4 p.m. The last day to register online to compete is Friday, March 8.

Admission to the fest runs $12 for adults and $8 for kids, while youngsters shorter than 36 inches get in free. Parking is $10 per car. Carnival-ride wristbands and crawfish plates are sold separately.

Opening and closing times vary by date. Organizers encourage fans to check its Instagram account for the most up-to-date hours.

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

March 6, 2024

