Big Texas Fun Crawfish Boil returns to San Antonio for seventh year

Instagram / bigtexasfun
The seventh-annual Big Texas Fun Crawfish Festival kicks off this Friday.
Despite this year's dismal mudbug harvest
, San Antonio's Big Texas Fun Crawfish Festival
is moving ahead with plans to feed the fanatics.
The event's seventh-annual installment will serve up the coveted crustaceans at Selma's Retama Park, 1 Retama Parkway, from March 8-24.
Live music, dance, circus performances, a petting zoo, a carnival and deep-fried foods are also part of the fun. In addition, the fest will host a crawfish-eating contest Saturday, March 9 at 4 p.m. The last day to register online to compete is Friday, March 8.
Admission to the fest runs $12 for adults and $8 for kids, while youngsters shorter than 36 inches get in free. Parking is $10 per car. Carnival-ride wristbands and crawfish plates are sold separately.
Opening and closing times vary by date. Organizers encourage fans to check its Instagram account
for the most up-to-date hours.
