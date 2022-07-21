Boerne's Broken Stone Pizza Co. will close at the end of the month after 12 years in business

Screen Capture / Google Maps Broken Stone Pizza Co. will this month close its Boerne location.

Longtime family pizza joint Broken Stone Pizza Co. will this month close its Boerne location, shutting the doors on a dozen years in business.The pizza shop took to Facebook to share the news that July 30 will be the restaurant’s last day of service.“This decision did not come easy but we feel like this is our only option at this time,” the post read. “We have enjoyed serving you and our community over the past decade and hope our customers will have fond memories of Broken Stone.”Long known for New York-style pizzas and a cozy atmosphere, Broken Stone’s Boerne location opened in 2011. Though the Boerne location will shutter, the company’s Kerrville location, at 809 Sidney Baker Street, will remain open.Broken Stone Boerne is located at 1022 N. Main Street. It is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.