Broadway's long-standing W.D. Deli property sold to San Antonio developer

W.D. Deli co-owner Kelly Palubiak said the sandwich haven will continue to operate.

By on Fri, Mar 15, 2024 at 3:32 pm

W.D. Deli is located at 3123 Broadway.
Facebook / W. D. DELI
W.D. Deli is located at 3123 Broadway.
San Antonio-based real estate firm Harper/Huddleston Inc. has been busy.

Months after purchasing the Antiquarian Book Mart and Half Price Books properties north of downtown, it's also acquired the nearby the building of longtime dining establishment W.D. Deli, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

The purchase includes both the property, at 3123 Broadway, and the adjacent parking lot, according to the Business Journal.

W.D. Deli co-owner Kelly Palubiak declined to discuss terms of the transaction but confirmed to the Current that the sandwich haven will continue to operate.

"No changes!! The lease is fully intact. Think of it like your mortgage company changing," Palubiak said via text message. "We are happy the building is now owned by a company in San Antonio, and we are excited to continue to serve the community the sandwiches and smiles they love!"

The building was previously owned by Houston-based Radom Capital, which acquired it in 2022 after the retirement of longtime W.D. Deli owners Wayne Beers and Michael Bobo. The restaurant has been in the hands of Palubiak and husband Steve Clemens since March of that year.

W.D. Deli is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday for brunch.

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

