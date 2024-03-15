Broadway's long-standing W.D. Deli property sold to San Antonio developer

Facebook / W. D. DELI
W.D. Deli is located at 3123 Broadway.
San Antonio-based real estate firm Harper/Huddleston Inc. has been busy.
Months after purchasing the Antiquarian Book Mart and Half Price Books properties
north of downtown, it's also acquired the nearby the building of longtime dining establishment W.D. Deli, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
.
The purchase includes both the property, at 3123 Broadway, and the adjacent parking lot, according to the Business Journal.
W.D. Deli co-owner Kelly Palubiak
declined to discuss terms of the transaction but confirmed to the Current
that the sandwich haven will continue to operate.
"No changes!! The lease is fully intact. Think of it like your mortgage company changing," Palubiak said via text message. "We are happy the building is now owned by a company in San Antonio, and we are excited to continue to serve the community the sandwiches and smiles they love!"
The building was previously owned by Houston-based Radom Capital, which acquired it in 2022 after the retirement of longtime W.D. Deli owners Wayne Beers and Michael Bobo. The restaurant has been in the hands of Palubiak and husband Steve Clemens since March of that year.
W.D. Deli is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday for brunch.
