Brunch-forward San Antonio spot Full Belly Cafe + Bar to open second location March 5

Alan Williams
Full Belly Cafe + Bar will open its second location March 5.
San Antonio’s Full Belly Cafe + Bar will open its second location March 5, this one in the Olmos Park neighborhood.
The long-awaited brunch spot will open at 4212 McCullough this Tuesday, March 5, according to signage. It will take over the space formerly occupied by Glass and Plate
, which closed in early 2022.
Full Belly, which first opened in the Stone Oak area in 2020
, is known for its inventive and hearty brunch and lunch dishes. The second location
will offer a coffee program as well as a full cocktail bar, mimosas, wine and beer. Like the Stone Oak location, it will feature a shaded patio, open floor plan and bar seating.
Full Belly's food menu offerings include pecan pie french toast, barbacoa breakfast poutine and an eggs Benedict topped with espresso-rubbed pulled pork belly.
Operating hours have yet to be confirmed; we’ll update this post as those details become available.
