Brunch-forward San Antonio spot Full Belly Cafe + Bar to open second location March 5

The long-awaited brunch spot will open in the Olmos Park neighborhood.

By on Mon, Mar 4, 2024 at 10:10 am

click to enlarge Full Belly Cafe + Bar will open its second location March 5. - Alan Williams
Alan Williams
Full Belly Cafe + Bar will open its second location March 5.
San Antonio’s Full Belly Cafe + Bar will open its second location March 5, this one in the Olmos Park neighborhood.

The long-awaited brunch spot will open at 4212 McCullough this Tuesday, March 5, according to signage. It will take over the space formerly occupied by Glass and Plate, which closed in early 2022.

Full Belly, which first opened in the Stone Oak area in 2020, is known for its inventive and hearty brunch and lunch dishes. The second location will offer a coffee program as well as a full cocktail bar, mimosas, wine and beer. Like the Stone Oak location, it will feature a shaded patio, open floor plan and bar seating.

Full Belly's food menu offerings include pecan pie french toast, barbacoa breakfast poutine and an eggs Benedict topped with espresso-rubbed pulled pork belly.

Operating hours have yet to be confirmed; we’ll update this post as those details become available.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

February 21, 2024

