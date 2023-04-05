California-based Cookie Plug will serve up 'thicc' cookies, hip-hop vibes in San Antonio

The Northeast San Antonio store is the first of at least six franchise locations planned for the market.

By on Wed, Apr 5, 2023 at 3:46 pm

Cookie Plug bakes its cookies fresh daily. - Instagram / cookieplugpr
Instagram / cookieplugpr
Cookie Plug bakes its cookies fresh daily.
Cookie Plug, a California chain known for its graffiti- and street art-inspired sweets will open its first San Antonio location on Saturday, April 15, according to a social media post from its franchise owner.

Driven by a love of hip-hop culture, the brand is known for fresh-baked, “fat, thicc and bomb AF” cookies with a consistency and heft close to that of a brownie.

The forthcoming San Antonio store is near Millberger's Nursery in the northeastern part of the city. It's the first of at least six franchise locations planned here, according to Cookie Plug's website. Those also include four near downtown and another on the far East Side.

The Current reached out to Cookie Plug headquarters for a timeline on the openings but didn't hear back by press time.

The chain drops a limited edition flavor every month but keeps others, such as its OG Chocolate Chip, available all the time, its website states. Of the 12 available cookie flavors, four are keto diet-compatible.

In addition to its cookies, the chain also offers bite-sized — if unfortunately named — Plug Poppers and ice cream sandwiches.

The sweets may be the shops' main draw, but the chain is also known for its decor. Each shop’s interior features a cacophony of color and illustration, from street art on the walls to poured epoxy floors infused with glitter.


Cookie Plug’s first Alamo City outpost, located at 3830 N. Loop 1604 East, Suite #103, will begin service on its first day at 11 a.m., according to the company’s social media accounts.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter.

