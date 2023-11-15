Chick-fil-A opening far West San Antonio store this Thursday

Instagram / chickfila
Chick-Fil-A is known for it signature sandwiches and nuggets.
A new Chick-fil-A outpost will open in far West San Antonio this Thursday, bringing 125 jobs to the area, according to officials with the Georgia-based company.
The new store, 14521 Potranco Road, will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It joins over 30 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving sandwiches and nuggets across the San Antonio area.
The Potranco Road store is the company's farthest west location to date in the Alamo City metro.
To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A’s corporate headquarters will donate $25,000 to Feeding America, which will be distributed to partners in the greater San Antonio area to aid in the fight against hunger, officials said.
Chick-fil-A’s Potranco location is owned and operated by Jordan Fiala, who started with the company as a team member at a Chick-fil-A in Foley in Alabama in 2007. He also owns and operates Chick-fil-A Del Rio.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed