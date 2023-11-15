Chick-fil-A opening far West San Antonio store this Thursday

The new location, at Highway 211 and Potranco Road, is the farthest West San Antonio location to date.

By on Wed, Nov 15, 2023 at 5:15 pm

Chick-Fil-A is known for it signature sandwiches and nuggets.
Instagram / chickfila
Chick-Fil-A is known for it signature sandwiches and nuggets.
A new Chick-fil-A outpost will open in far West San Antonio this Thursday, bringing 125 jobs to the area, according to officials with the Georgia-based company.

The new store, 14521 Potranco Road, will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It joins over 30 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving sandwiches and nuggets across the San Antonio area.

The Potranco Road store is the company's farthest west location to date in the Alamo City metro.

To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A’s corporate headquarters will donate $25,000 to Feeding America, which will be distributed to partners in the greater San Antonio area to aid in the fight against hunger, officials said.

Chick-fil-A’s Potranco location is owned and operated by Jordan Fiala, who started with the company as a team member at a Chick-fil-A in Foley in Alabama in 2007. He also owns and operates Chick-fil-A Del Rio.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

November 15, 2023

