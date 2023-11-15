Chick-fil-A opening far West San Antonio store this Thursday

Instagram / chickfila Chick-Fil-A is known for it signature sandwiches and nuggets.

A new Chick-fil-A outpost will open in far West San Antonio this Thursday, bringing 125 jobs to the area, according to officials with the Georgia-based company.The new store, 14521 Potranco Road, will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It joins over 30 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving sandwiches and nuggets across the San Antonio area.The Potranco Road store is the company's farthest west location to date in the Alamo City metro.To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A’s corporate headquarters will donate $25,000 to Feeding America, which will be distributed to partners in the greater San Antonio area to aid in the fight against hunger, officials said.Chick-fil-A’s Potranco location is owned and operated by Jordan Fiala, who started with the company as a team member at a Chick-fil-A in Foley in Alabama in 2007. He also owns and operates Chick-fil-A Del Rio.