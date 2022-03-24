Chicken-wing haven Pluckers to open first South San Antonio location at Brooks

click to enlarge
Texas-based Pluckers is known for its signature fried chicken wings.
Texas-based wing empire Pluckers will open its fourth San Antonio location next year, this one on the South Side.
The new spot will begin serving in the first quarter, slinging the chain's wings, fried pickles and bacon-wrapped hot dogs at Brooks, the growing multi-use complex located at the former Brooks Air Force Base.
The announcement follows the opening of Pluckers’ third Alamo City location
near North Star Mall in late February. The chain's two other SA shops are located at 15651 Interstate 10 in Northwest San Antonio and 14881 Interstate 35 North in Selma.
The South San Antonio location is one of three new stores the company will open in 2023, a press release states. The Austin-based chain boasts 33 locations in Texas and Louisiana.
