Chicken-wing haven Pluckers to open first South San Antonio location at Brooks

The store will be the Texas-based chain's fourth in the Alamo City.

By on Thu, Mar 24, 2022 at 11:01 am

click to enlarge Texas-based Pluckers is known for its signature fried chicken wings. - PHOTO COURTESY PLUCKERS
Photo Courtesy Pluckers
Texas-based Pluckers is known for its signature fried chicken wings.
Texas-based wing empire Pluckers will open its fourth San Antonio location next year, this one on the South Side.

The new spot will begin serving in the first quarter, slinging the chain's wings, fried pickles and bacon-wrapped hot dogs at Brooks, the growing multi-use complex located at the former Brooks Air Force Base.

The announcement follows the opening of Pluckers’ third Alamo City location near North Star Mall in late February. The chain's two other SA shops are located at 15651 Interstate 10 in Northwest San Antonio and 14881 Interstate 35 North in Selma.

The South San Antonio location is one of three new stores the company will open in 2023, a press release states. The Austin-based chain boasts 33 locations in Texas and Louisiana.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Ricky’s Tacos 6576 Babcock Road, (210) 409-8707, facebook.com/RickysTacosSATX Known for having quality mini tacos and A+ salsa at late hours, this food truck staple in the UTSA area tends to build up a crowd. Operating hours can vary, but if you catch them while they’re open, the tacos are definitely worth the wait. Photo via Instagram / tacomusicfest

29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410
These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years

These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years
Vista Brewing Company 1333 Buena Vista St, 512-766-1842, vistabrewingtx.com Vista Brewing, based in the Central Texas town of Driftwood, extended its reach to San Antonio earlier this spring with the opening of a new tasting room and beer garden at Warehouse 5. Photo by thedesertroamer via Instagram / vistabrewingsatx

21 San Antonio restaurants where the live music is as good as the food and booze
The Good Kind Southtown 1127 S St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com The Good Kind’s picturesque outdoor garden is open for patrons to drink refreshing beverages while the sun beams down. Bonus: the staff even provides mosquito repellent! Photo via Instagram / thegoodkindsouthtown

Essential San Antonio patios, where the food is as good as the ambiance

