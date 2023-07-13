Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Chispa haven El Mirasol to open new San Antonio-area location

The Boerne-area restaurant will be the company's third.

By on Thu, Jul 13, 2023 at 11:45 am

A rendering of El Mirasol's upcoming Boerne location. - Facebook / El Mirasol
Facebook / El Mirasol
A rendering of El Mirasol's upcoming Boerne location.
Chispa lovers, rejoice! San Antonio’s El Mirasol will soon open a new location in Boerne, according to a July 8 social media post.

The business took to Facebook to share the news, saying the new eatery will be located on I-10 W, between Ralph Fair Road and Fair Oaks Parkway. A rendering of the new space accompanied the post, showing a large ground-floor restaurant with a patio at the end of a strip center.

El Mirasol operates two other locations in the Alamo City: at Alon Market and in Stone Oak. It’s known for an extensive menu of Mexican fare such as queso flameado, lobster enchiladas and flavored chispas, a San Antonio-born take on the classic marg.

The restaurant did not share a grand opening date.

