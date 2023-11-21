Dorćol Distilling’s Brandy Alexander Tour returns to San Antonio, expands to Austin for its ninth year

The local distillery is also celebrating its tenth anniversary.

By on Tue, Nov 21, 2023 at 4:20 pm

Spots across down will serve their takes on the Brandy Alexander, using Dorćol's Kinsman Rakia.
Instagram / dorcolspirits
Spots across down will serve their takes on the Brandy Alexander, using Dorćol's Kinsman Rakia.
This Thursday marks the return of Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co.’s annual Brandy Alexander Tour.

Across the city, 14 bars, taprooms and eateries will offer inventive takes on the traditional dessert drink using Dorćol’s award-winning Kinsman Rakia.

The San Antonio distillery is also celebrating its tenth anniversary.

In addition to Dorćol’s home base in Southtown, spots including Allora, Bar Loretta, Double Standard, Down on Grayson, Esquire Tavern, Fairmount Hotel, Ladino, Landrace, Liberty Bar, Maverick Texas Brasserie, Signature, Piatti Quarry and Sojourn Trading Co. will each whip up their own unique versions of the classic brandy, cream and crème de cacao cocktail.

The Brandy Alexander Tour has expanded its list of participating locations to include one location in Austin: Rainey Street bar and eatery Bacalar.

The tour — now in its ninth year — celebrates the creativity of the Texas bar and culinary scene.

“We love celebrating and showcasing bar and restaurant creatives, and the Brandy Alexander Tour is a fun way to do that,” Dorćol Distilling co-founder Boyan Kalusevic said in a press statement.

The special holiday cocktails featuring Dorćol’s apricot brandy will be available at participating locations through New Year’s Eve.

November 15, 2023

