Downtown's renovated Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa teases swanky upcoming bar, restaurant

Anaqua Garden Bar promises shaded courtyard digs and swanky cocktails.
Downtown San Antonio’s old Marriott Plaza — now called Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa — is sharing swanky sneak peeks of its upcoming bar and restaurant concepts, set to open this fall.
Corinne and Anaqua Garden Bar’s Instagram feeds share highly stylized photos that have ramped up in the last few weeks, promising “tropical flair … zen …[and] irresistible vibes.” They will open at the upgraded hotel, 555 S. Alamo St., ahead of the revamped guest quarters, social media posts for the establishments note.
Corrine will serve up eats influenced by South Texas and the Gulf Coast.
Indiana-based hotel management firm White Lodging took over
the downtown spot in August of 2019, and has been renovating the 251-room property since the summer of 2020. Corrine's social feed notes that the restaurant that will serve up eats influenced by South Texas and the Gulf Coast. Anaqua Garden Bar — named after a historic Anaqua tree on the property — promises shaded courtyard digs and cocktails boasting “a fusion of Japanese foodways with Latin tradition.”
As far as the renovated facilities, White Lodging’s website
describes resort-style rooms with private garden balconies as well as poolside cabanas and a destination spa. Plaza San Antonio will also have an open-air pavilion, event lawn and ballroom.
The Plaza San Antonio is located at the intersection of S. Alamo and E. César E. Chávez Boulevard, across the street from Hemisfair.
