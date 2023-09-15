BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Downtown's renovated Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa teases swanky upcoming bar, restaurant

Corinne and Anaqua Garden Bar will open at the upgraded hotel ahead of the revamped guest quarters.

By on Fri, Sep 15, 2023 at 10:56 am

Share on Nextdoor
Anaqua Garden Bar promises shaded courtyard digs and swanky cocktails. - Instagram / anaquagardenbar
Instagram / anaquagardenbar
Anaqua Garden Bar promises shaded courtyard digs and swanky cocktails.
Downtown San Antonio’s old Marriott Plaza — now called Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa — is sharing swanky sneak peeks of its upcoming bar and restaurant concepts, set to open this fall.

Corinne and Anaqua Garden Bar’s Instagram feeds share highly stylized photos that have ramped up in the last few weeks, promising “tropical flair … zen …[and] irresistible vibes.” They will open at the upgraded hotel, 555 S. Alamo St., ahead of the revamped guest quarters, social media posts for the establishments note.
Corrine will serve up eats influenced by South Texas and the Gulf Coast. - Instagram / corinnesatx
Instagram / corinnesatx
Corrine will serve up eats influenced by South Texas and the Gulf Coast.
Indiana-based hotel management firm White Lodging took over the downtown spot in August of 2019, and has been renovating the 251-room property since the summer of 2020. Corrine's social feed notes that the restaurant that will serve up eats influenced by South Texas and the Gulf Coast. Anaqua Garden Bar — named after a historic Anaqua tree on the property — promises shaded courtyard digs and cocktails boasting “a fusion of Japanese foodways with Latin tradition.”

As far as the renovated facilities, White Lodging’s website describes resort-style rooms with private garden balconies as well as poolside cabanas and a destination spa. Plaza San Antonio will also have an open-air pavilion, event lawn and ballroom.

The Plaza San Antonio is located at the intersection of S. Alamo and E. César E. Chávez Boulevard, across the street from Hemisfair.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Little Bites: Seasonal menus at Maverick and The Hayden making San Antonio food news

By Nina Rangel

Snooze's new fall menu will debut Thursday, Sept. 21.

Upcoming San Antonio food hall Make Ready Market to hold sneak-peek event

By Nina Rangel

Three Star Bar will host the pop-up preview.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii will open five San Antonio stores

By Nina Rangel

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii will bring five stores to SA next spring.

San Antonio's Tower of the Americas will debut Tacos & Tequila Festival next month

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's Tower of the Americas will host its first-ever Tequila & Tacos Festival next month.

Also in Food & Drink

Looking for a Book: The ceviche is fresh at Go Fish, but the concept may need time to stew

By Ron Bechtol

Go Fish Wine Bar is one of the latest entries in the expanding San Antonio restaurant empire of Emily and Houston Carpenter.

Bottoms Up: Whiskey Business taking over Witte Museum on Friday, Aug. 25

By Nina Rangel

The 21-and-up event benefits the Witte Museum.

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us