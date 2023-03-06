Food hall at San Antonio's Pearl brings in new barbecue and pasta options

Three Six General is making the jump from Pearl's Farmer's Market, while Pasta Factory is owned by the team behind Chilaquil.

Mon, Mar 6, 2023 at 1:53 pm

click to enlarge The two new concepts will sit adjacent to one another within the Bottling Plant — one in Chilaquil's original space and the other in El Diente De Oro's recent location. - Photo by Brandon Rodriguez
Photo by Brandon Rodriguez
The two new concepts will sit adjacent to one another within the Bottling Plant — one in Chilaquil's original space and the other in El Diente De Oro's recent location.
The Pearl's Bottling Department, the food hall inside the north-of-downtown mixed-use development, has landed two new concepts: Three Six General and Pasta Factory.

The new food kiosks will sit adjacent to one another within the Bottling Plant — one in Chilaquil's original space and the other in El Diente De Oro's recent location.

Barbecue concept Three Six General might be familiar to shoppers at the Pearl Farmer's Market, where it's offered items such as fried chicken, hot pastrami, wings and fries.

The Bottling Plant operation will be Three Six General's first brick-and-mortar location. In the coming weeks, the concept will unveil new menu items, according to a news release.

The husband-and-wife team behind Chilaquil, Orlando and Susana Aguirre, is looking to have lightning strike twice with the Pasta Factory, their newest venture. The menu offers fresh and straightforward Italian classics such as fettuccine Alfredo, pomodoro spaghetti, Bolognese pasta and a tiramisu cake.

“Following our growth from Chilaquil, we're excited to expand our offerings and share the food that connects our community,” chef and owner Orlando Aguirre said in a statement.

