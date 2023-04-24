Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Founder of San Antonio's El Camino, Bésame food truck parks opening sports bar near UTSA

The new spot will be located on Babcock Road in the former Cantina Sports Bar.

By on Mon, Apr 24, 2023 at 10:58 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Bésame opened on Grayson Street in December 2022. - Courtesy Photo / Bésame
Courtesy Photo / Bésame
Bésame opened on Grayson Street in December 2022.
The team behind popular and uber-colorful food truck parks El Camino and Bésame will soon open a sports bar concept near the University of San Antonio’s Northwest campus, San Antonio Magazine reports.

Details so far are sparse, but Ricky Ortiz, founder of the two Grayson Street food truck parks, told the magazine his upcoming venture will open in the space that formerly housed Cantina Sports Bar and Grill, 6565 Babcock Road.

Beyond implementing an updated design for the space, Ortiz said he's developing new food and cocktail menus. The Current reached out to Ortiz for more information about the yet-to-be-named venture, but he declined to provide additional details.

Ortiz’s current nightspots are known for hosting collections of food trucks and providing alcoholic sustenance via onsite bars. The bright and colorful atmospheres also provide a draw for nighttime crowds.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Owners of San Antonio dance club Cream to open multi-level goth nightspot at St. Paul Square

By Nina Rangel

Cream Night Club will open this summer at 102 Heiman Street.

Here’s how to make San Antonio's original thirst-quenching NIOSA preparada at home

By Nina Rangel

The original NIOSA preparada features Smirnoff ICE, fresh fruit, chili-lime seasoning, chamoy, lime and over-the-top candy garnishes.

Texas' Tito's Vodka launches dog walk-themed merch line including fanny pack with mini-bottle holders

By Nina Rangel

The “custom-engineered" Tito’s Walk-Pack is new offering from the Austin-based booze brand.

Betty's Battalion, a landmark bar in San Antonio's Government Hill area, is closing after 37 years

By Brandon Rodriguez

Betty's Battalion, located outside of Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, is scheduled to close a month's end.

Also in Food & Drink

Chilled Out: CBD cocktails proliferate in San Antonio, along with ingredients to make them

By Nina Rangel

It's clear that tipples tinged with legal cannabidiol are here to stay.

Nostalgic San Antonians, listen up: new Tampico Hard Punch doesn't come in a gallon jug, but it does include booze

By Nina Rangel

Tampico Hard Punch is now available in Texas.

The Pearl's Full Goods Diner may not be the cheapest brunch in town, but its value stacks up

By Ron Bechtol

Menu standouts include a carnitas torta, a loaded Hill Country salad and an indulgent steak and eggs plate.

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us