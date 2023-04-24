Founder of San Antonio's El Camino, Bésame food truck parks opening sports bar near UTSA

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Bésame
Bésame opened on Grayson Street in December 2022.
The team behind popular and uber-colorful food truck parks El Camino and Bésame will soon open a sports bar concept near the University of San Antonio’s Northwest campus, San Antonio Magazine reports
.
Details so far are sparse, but Ricky Ortiz
, founder of the two Grayson Street food truck parks, told the magazine his upcoming venture will open in the space that formerly housed Cantina Sports Bar and Grill, 6565 Babcock Road.
Beyond implementing an updated design for the space, Ortiz said he's developing new food and cocktail menus. The Current
reached out to Ortiz for more information about the yet-to-be-named venture, but he declined to provide additional details.
Ortiz’s current nightspots are known for hosting collections of food trucks and providing alcoholic sustenance via onsite bars. The bright and colorful atmospheres also provide a draw for nighttime crowds.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter