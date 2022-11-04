Gastro-pub opens in San Antonio airport, taking over space of George Gervin's Sports Bar

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio International Airport Beercode Kitchen & Bar is now open inside San Antonio International Airport's Terminal A.

Weary travelers looking for a brew between flights can now snag craft beers at a new San Antonio International Airport dining spot.Beercode Kitchen & Bar opened inside the airport’s Terminal A Friday, taking over the space previously occupied by George Gervin’s Sports Bar, an operation named for the Spurs legend.Beercode will serve up bottled and draft beers in what the company calls a “cozy, gastro-pub atmosphere.” It will feature multiple SA craft brews, including a blonde ale called 210 Layover from Freetail Brewing Co. specifically created for the venue.The San Antonio Beercode is the chain's first at a Texas airport and only the second in North America, company officials said. The other is at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The business operates six more in Europe.Beercode is a concept from Paradies Lagardère, a multinational airport restaurateur and retailer with more than 950 restaurants and stores in 99 airports across North America.