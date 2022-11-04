Gastro-pub opens in San Antonio airport, taking over space of George Gervin's Sports Bar

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio International Airport
Beercode Kitchen & Bar is now open inside San Antonio International Airport's Terminal A.
Weary travelers looking for a brew between flights can now snag craft beers at a new San Antonio International Airport dining spot.
Beercode Kitchen & Bar opened inside the airport’s Terminal A Friday, taking over the space previously occupied by George Gervin’s Sports Bar, an operation named for the Spurs legend.
Beercode will serve up bottled and draft beers in what the company calls a “cozy, gastro-pub atmosphere.” It will feature multiple SA craft brews, including a blonde ale called 210 Layover from Freetail Brewing Co. specifically created for the venue.
The San Antonio Beercode is the chain's first at a Texas airport and only the second in North America, company officials said. The other is at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The business operates six more in Europe.
Beercode is a concept from Paradies Lagardère, a multinational airport restaurateur and retailer with more than 950 restaurants and stores in 99 airports across North America.
