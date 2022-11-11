Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken opening new location in San Marcos next year

The Memphis-based chain opened its first San Antonio store earlier this year to great fanfare.

By on Fri, Nov 11, 2022 at 11:19 am

click to enlarge Tennessee-based Gus's Fried Chicken is opening a new location in San Marcos. - Instagram / phileats_
Instagram / phileats_
Tennessee-based Gus's Fried Chicken is opening a new location in San Marcos.
Spicy chicken aficionados, rejoice! Memphis-based Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken next summer will open a second South-Central Texas location, a state filing shows.

Construction on a 3,500-square-foot Gus's restaurant in San Marcos at 110 E. Martin Luther King Drive will start early next year, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. Work is expected to finish by June 30.

Last summer, the chain opened a location in San Antonio’s Southtown neighborhood, serving up its two- to three-piece fried chicken plates accompanied by baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, seasoned fries and macaroni and cheese.

When the chain announced its Alamo City plans last year, yardbird enthusiasts went crazy on social media. The San Marcos location will join other Texas stores in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston, according to the chain’s website.

