H-E-B and Thumbtack app now offering handyman, pet services in 300+ stores

The partnership is the app’s first move into physical retail.

By on Fri, Mar 17, 2023 at 1:59 pm

click to enlarge H-E-B is based in San Antonio. - Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
H-E-B is based in San Antonio.
Home management platform Thumbtack has taken the leap into the retail space via a new partnership with beloved San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B, Supermarket News reports.

The platform — which thousands of local service professionals, from painters and plumbers to photographers use to grow their client base — has rolled out branded displays throughout more than 300 H-E-B stores across Texas, the industry site reports. Each display bears a QR code that shoppers can use to access local pet service providers that offer dog walking, grooming, pet sitting and training.

In addition to launching pet services, Thumbtack is also offering its On-Demand feature in select stores. This allows folks to locate and hire local handyman, lawn care and cleaning pros at a 10% discount. 

This is the app’s first move into physical retail.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

