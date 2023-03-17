H-E-B and Thumbtack app now offering handyman, pet services in 300+ stores

click to enlarge
Home management platform Thumbtack
Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
H-E-B is based in San Antonio.
has taken the leap into the retail space via a new partnership with beloved San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B, Supermarket News reports
.
The platform — which thousands of local service professionals, from painters and plumbers to photographers use to grow their client base — has rolled out branded displays throughout more than 300 H-E-B stores across Texas, the industry site reports. Each display bears a QR code that shoppers can use to access local pet service providers that offer dog walking, grooming, pet sitting and training.
In addition to launching pet services, Thumbtack is also offering its On-Demand feature in select stores. This allows folks to locate and hire local handyman, lawn care and cleaning pros at a 10% discount.
This is the app’s first move into physical retail.
