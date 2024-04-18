Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Hell's Kitchen alum Mary Lou Davis returning to San Antonio for Asian fusion pop-up

Menu items at the Tuesday, April 23, pop-up include the chef's inventive takes on oxtail, curry and crudo.

By on Thu, Apr 18, 2024 at 2:39 pm

San Antonio chef Mary Lou Davis took second place in Season 19 of the cooking TV show Hell's Kitchen. - Facebook / Sari Sari Supper Club
Hell’s Kitchen runner-up Mary Lou Davis will hold a Tuesday, April 23 pop-up at San Antonio restaurant Best Quality Daughter to serve her take on Asian fusion eats.

The former executive chef at Whiskey Cake at The Shops at La Cantera moved to the West Coast after competing on Season 19 of the popular cooking competition show hosted by Gordon Ramsay.  Despite her relocation, Davis returns to the Alamo City from time to time to visit family and rock local foodies with her inventive culinary visions.

Davis' cleverly-named menu items for next week's event include Is An Ox A Cow?, an oxtail wonton dish featuring oyster mushrooms, bok choy and ox broth. Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin, the James Beard Award-nominated chef-owner of Best Quality Daughter, will assist Davis in the kitchen during the pop-up, which will run 3-10 p.m.

Reservations for Davis' pop-up are required. Best Quality Daughter is located at 602 Avenue A, inside the Pearl development.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

April 17, 2024

