Hell's Kitchen alum Mary Lou Davis returning to San Antonio for Asian fusion pop-up

The former executive chef at Whiskey Cake at The Shops at La Cantera moved to the West Coast after competing on Season 19 of the popular cooking competition show hosted by Gordon Ramsay. Despite her relocation, Davis returns to the Alamo City from time to time to visit family and rock local foodies with her inventive culinary visions.
Davis' cleverly-named menu items for next week's event include Is An Ox A Cow?, an oxtail wonton dish featuring oyster mushrooms, bok choy and ox broth. Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin, the James Beard Award-nominated chef-owner of Best Quality Daughter, will assist Davis in the kitchen during the pop-up, which will run 3-10 p.m.
Reservations for Davis' pop-up are required. Best Quality Daughter is located at 602 Avenue A, inside the Pearl development.
