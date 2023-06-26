Houston the only Texas city to make top rank on questionable 'Best BBQ Cities' list

Unsplash / Matt Benson
A man works over a smoker.
Barbecue lovers of San Antonio, prepare to be enraged.
A new listing released by lawn care app company Lawnstarter ranked the best barbecue cities
in the U.S., and the state of Texas was hardly represented the top spots.
Houston was the only Texas city to break into the top 10, coming at the fifth best barbecue city overall.
The company’s methodology included comparing the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on five categories such as access to barbecue vendors, consumer ratings, competition awards and the number of barbecue festivals.
It’s not all disappointing news, however. Houston tied with San Antonio (No. 31) and New York (No. 14) for 2nd place in top-rated smokehouses, while Austin (No. 12) and Dallas (No. 36) claimed the fifth– and sixth-highest numbers of top-rated BBQ vendors, respectively.
Waco (No. 20) and Lubbock (No. 21) — which both host competitions sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society — impressed with high access.
As far as top rankings go, Houston was bested by Missouri’s Kansas City and St. Louis; Kansas City, Kansas; and Memphis, Tennessee. On the other hand, Chula Vista, California, Irving, Texas and Aurora, Illinois ranked dead last.
Of course, Austin-based Lawnstarter is an app dedicated to lawn care, so take these ratings with a grain of salt. We know SA is full to the gills with award-winning barbecue
.
